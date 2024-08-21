The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend Aug. 22-28

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday UATL publishes a curated list of Black culture event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening week to week.

In this edition, we’ll tell you about a food festival celebrating Creole cuisine, a live recording of a popular podcast starring two famous former NFL players, and a free concert from an ATL rap legend.

Atlanta Braves HBCU Night

Let your HBCU pride shine with all the historically Black college and university paraphernalia you can possibly wear at this special evening celebrating higher education. In addition to accessing the Braves game against the Philadelphia Phillies, you’ll also get to attend a pregame party at the Coca-Cola Roxy and receive a first-come, first-served Atlanta Braves drummer bobblehead.

7:08 p.m. Aug. 22. Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. MLB.com

Nightcap Summer Sessions

Shannon Sharpe & Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson are coming to ATL as they tour the country recording live episodes of their popular conversational podcast. Join the two former NFL players as they discuss a variety of cultural topics in their famously unadulterated (and uncensored) way.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 22. Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 404-843-2825. LiveNation.com

Free Big Boi Concert

Adding OutKast energy to the free 10th Anniversary Celebration & Kickoff Game Football Fest, Big Boi is adding a no-cost performance for adoring fans of OutKast and sports at the College Football Hall of Fame. The day will also include cheerleaders, marching bands and prize giveaways.

Aug. 24. College Football Hall of Fame, 250 Marietta Street NW, Atlanta. 404-880-4800. Cfbhall.com

Chris Tucker and Friends

One of ATL’s most celebrated star comedians is pulling double-duty this weekend to support his charitable Chris Tucker Foundation. Sunday he’s hosting a golf tournament fundraiser, but of the public can see him Saturday night headlining a comedy show at the Stockbridge Amphitheater, with live music and special surprise guests.

8 p.m. Aug. 24. Stockbridge Amphitheater, 4650 N. Henry Boulevard, Stockbridge. Freshtix

Creole Food Festival

Hungry for coconut curry goat dumplings and other Creole foods? Hit this two-day tasting event showcase the diversity and creativity of the cuisine, with a lineup including some of Atlanta’s most popular chefs of color, showing that Creole cooking and culture go far beyond Louisiana, with traces throughout the African Diaspora.

Aug. 24-25. Atlanta Utility Works, 2903 RN Martin Street, East Point. 470-382-5435. Creolefoodfestival.com

