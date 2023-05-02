New bakeries in metro Atlanta, and more coming soon

Henri’s Bakery. The newest locations of the venerable Atlanta chain serves cakes, petit fours, cookies, cupcakes and a full deli menu. Beer, wine and cocktails will be offered soon at the Brookhaven location.

2163 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Brookhaven, 470-406-6282 and 5005 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners, 470-282-3349. henrisbakery.com

Kupcakerie. This second location, which opened earlier this year in Reynoldstown, offers cupcakes with clever names, including Suit and Tie — chocolate, topped with vanilla buttercream and a chocolate kiss. Savory baked goods and coffee drinks also are available.

717 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 678-819-5494, kupcakerie.com

Sugar Shane’s. Shane Quillin’s new stall in Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall sells cookies and cookie cakes, ranging from chocolate chip and cookies and cream, to carrot cake and banana pudding. Quillin also has stores in Midtown and Sandy Springs.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-823-4640, sugarshanes.com

Coming Soon

Eat My Biscuits. Chicago restaurateur Vanetta Roy’s new venture will serve sweet and savory biscuit, breakfast and lunch items.

2881 Main St., East Point. instagram.com/eat_mybiscuits.

Flour and Time. This vegan bakery, known for selling savory and sweet treats at farmers markets and via a pickup window, will reopen as a full-service cafe with an espresso bar.

1133 Huff Road, Atlanta. flourandtimebakery.com

Sweet Red Peach. This California-based bakeshop, opening soon in the Lee + White food hall, will have cakes, cookies and cupcakes, as well as peach cobbler and sweet potato pie.

929 Lee St. SW, Atlanta. sweetredpeach.com

Colette Bread & Bakeshop. Longtime Atlanta baker Sarah Dodge finally is opening her own bakery, after several years of baking at local restaurants and operating her pop-up, Bread Is Good. The wholesale bakery will feature a retail to-go section and will offer classes.

636 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. instagram.com/colettebread

Giulia. This Italian-inspired bakery is set to open this summer in the Forum Peachtree Corners, selling pastries, cakes, croissants and sandwiches, as well as coffee.

5155 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners. instagram.com/giulia_italianbakery

Leftie Lee’s. Vivian Lee is doing pop-ups around metro Atlanta until her new location opens in the Olive & Pine food hall. Expect to find sandwiches made with freshly baked bread, as well as pastries.

6 Olive St., Avondale Estates. instagram.com/leftielees

