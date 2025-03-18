Atlanta pottery studios that could be the shape of things to come for you

Molly Sanyour always knew she would open a ceramics studio. The artist fell in love with pottery as a child when she was introduced to clay in art class — she would even skip recess to play with it — and eventually became a high school art teacher. Sanyour stoked her pottery passion on the side, but her pottery studio plan solidified when she quit her job and moved from Richmond to Atlanta. Earlier this month, Molly Sanyour Ceramics Studio opened its doors in the West End.
For Sanyour and other potter studio owners, pottery classes do more than teach students how to make bowls or vases — they form community. “Clay is literally part of the earth, it’s been here longer than all of us,” said Sanyour. “So it’s a culturally connecting medium.” As students work on their pieces alongside each other, they bond over the struggles (like broken mug handles) and triumphs (a beautifully completed piece) of the art form. “By the end, you’re really cheering each other on because you’ve seen the journeys they’ve gone through to get their finished product,” she said.
Pottery is experiencing a postpandemic resurgence even beyond Atlanta as enthusiasts look to use their hands for something other than scrolling. In case you need more of a reason to give pottery a try, some consider the supple, moldable medium a stress reliever.
Whether you are a dabbler or aficionado, here are six pottery studios to get your hands on some clay in Atlanta.
Credit: (Courtesy of Molly Sanyour Ceramic Studio)
Credit: (Courtesy of Molly Sanyour Ceramic Studio)
Molly Sanyour Ceramics Studios
Bright and white, Sanyour’s studio resides in the Spot, a West End development that is home to other artists’ studios and forthcoming dining options. Sanyour offers eight-week classes for beginners and experienced potters, as well as one-off two-hour workshops. On Sundays, Sanyour welcomes students to come by for open studio hours to work on their projects, and those curious about the craft can drop in and take a peek at the action. 945 Allene Ave. SW, Suite G, Atlanta. mollysanyourceramics.com.
MudFire in Decatur has brought potters of all backgrounds and levels together since 2001. Owners Deklan Ranlett and Daphne Dail took over the business in 2013 and keep the hub thriving with its popular monthly membership program, which includes 57 hours of weekly access to tools, glazes, equipment and more. (The studio has a waiting list, however). MudFire also hosts classes throughout the year, including wheel and hand-building for beginners, classes for more advanced students and date nights (though you are welcome to bring a friend). For clay-curious kids, MudFire hosts half-day camps throughout the summer. 175 Laredo Drive, Decatur. 404-377-8033, mudfire.com.
Credit: (Courtesy of Grit Ceramic Studio)
Credit: (Courtesy of Grit Ceramic Studio)
Grit’s cheery and plant-filled 2,000-square-foot studio opened in Sylvan Hills last fall. While it doesn’t have a membership program (yet), there are plenty of enticing classes to choose from, like two-hour mini sessions for students of varying levels. Beyond wheel classes, though, are the fun workshops that teach students how to make a unique craft, such as ceramic charms and candleholders. Students can also dive deeper into the medium with one of Grit’s multiweek courses. 1701 Sylvan Road SW, Atlanta. gritatl.com.
Credit: (Courtesy of Atlanta Clay Works)
Credit: (Courtesy of Atlanta Clay Works)
Atlanta Clay Works is a nonprofit that has been around in some form since 2002. Situated in the heart of Kirkwood, it’s part pottery studio, part gallery and is run by a group of artists. The studio offers classes in varying lengths for different skill sets. They’re also happy to tailor classes to specific groups, like bachelorette parties and corporate team building. For those pottery enthusiasts who would rather shop than take a class, the gallery is open throughout the week and stocked with work by artists such as Candace McCollough, who specializes in raku-fired urns. 42 Howard St. SE, Atlanta. 678-778-7082, atlclayworks.org.
Credit: (Courtesy of Callanwolde Fine Arts Center)
Credit: (Courtesy of Callanwolde Fine Arts Center)
Housed within a stately Gothic Revival mansion in Druid Hills, Callanwolde boasts a range of multiweek pottery classes, as well as one-time workshops. Beginners can explore the wheel and hand building, while more advanced students can sharpen their skills. Some classes delve into specialized firing techniques, like soda and raku, which create unique finishes. Callanwolde also grants studio access for a quarterly fee. 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338, callanwolde.org.
Credit: (Courtesy of Spruill Center for the Arts)
Credit: (Courtesy of Spruill Center for the Arts)
At Spruill, the arts center located in Dunwoody, pottery is not the only art form taught, but it is certainly a popular one: Spruill students used nearly 45 tons of clay across its four dedicated pottery studios in 2024, according to CEO Alan Mothner. For those looking to learn beyond the wheel and hand-building, Spruill’s pottery offerings get even more granular with courses in surface texture and shape making, like cylinders and boxes. 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-394-4019, spruillarts.org.
For clay lovers that would rather not shape the vessel themselves, but still want to paint them, there’s All Fired Up. With three locations, it is the go-to spot for those seeking to unleash their creativity on a finished ceramic piece — there are 700 items to choose from including bowls, cups and decorative items. Though those interested in hand-building (not using a wheel) can also take a class. After painting a piece, All Fired Up fires it, and the finished work is usually ready for pick up a week later. Multiple locations. allfiredupart.com.
