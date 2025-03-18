Atlanta pottery studios that could be the shape of things to come for you

Whether you are a dabbler or aficionado, here are six pottery studios to get your hands on some clay in Atlanta.

Molly Sanyour Ceramics Studios

Bright and white, Sanyour’s studio resides in the Spot, a West End development that is home to other artists’ studios and forthcoming dining options. Sanyour offers eight-week classes for beginners and experienced potters, as well as one-off two-hour workshops. On Sundays, Sanyour welcomes students to come by for open studio hours to work on their projects, and those curious about the craft can drop in and take a peek at the action. 945 Allene Ave. SW, Suite G, Atlanta. mollysanyourceramics.com.

MudFire

MudFire in Decatur has brought potters of all backgrounds and levels together since 2001. Owners Deklan Ranlett and Daphne Dail took over the business in 2013 and keep the hub thriving with its popular monthly membership program, which includes 57 hours of weekly access to tools, glazes, equipment and more. (The studio has a waiting list, however). MudFire also hosts classes throughout the year, including wheel and hand-building for beginners, classes for more advanced students and date nights (though you are welcome to bring a friend). For clay-curious kids, MudFire hosts half-day camps throughout the summer. 175 Laredo Drive, Decatur. 404-377-8033, mudfire.com.

Grit Ceramic Studio

Grit’s cheery and plant-filled 2,000-square-foot studio opened in Sylvan Hills last fall. While it doesn’t have a membership program (yet), there are plenty of enticing classes to choose from, like two-hour mini sessions for students of varying levels. Beyond wheel classes, though, are the fun workshops that teach students how to make a unique craft, such as ceramic charms and candleholders. Students can also dive deeper into the medium with one of Grit’s multiweek courses. 1701 Sylvan Road SW, Atlanta. gritatl.com.

Atlanta Clay Works

Atlanta Clay Works is a nonprofit that has been around in some form since 2002. Situated in the heart of Kirkwood, it’s part pottery studio, part gallery and is run by a group of artists. The studio offers classes in varying lengths for different skill sets. They’re also happy to tailor classes to specific groups, like bachelorette parties and corporate team building. For those pottery enthusiasts who would rather shop than take a class, the gallery is open throughout the week and stocked with work by artists such as Candace McCollough, who specializes in raku-fired urns. 42 Howard St. SE, Atlanta. 678-778-7082, atlclayworks.org.

Callanwolde Fine Arts Center

Housed within a stately Gothic Revival mansion in Druid Hills, Callanwolde boasts a range of multiweek pottery classes, as well as one-time workshops. Beginners can explore the wheel and hand building, while more advanced students can sharpen their skills. Some classes delve into specialized firing techniques, like soda and raku, which create unique finishes. Callanwolde also grants studio access for a quarterly fee. 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338, callanwolde.org.

Spruill Center for the Arts

At Spruill, the arts center located in Dunwoody, pottery is not the only art form taught, but it is certainly a popular one: Spruill students used nearly 45 tons of clay across its four dedicated pottery studios in 2024, according to CEO Alan Mothner. For those looking to learn beyond the wheel and hand-building, Spruill’s pottery offerings get even more granular with courses in surface texture and shape making, like cylinders and boxes. 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-394-4019, spruillarts.org.

All Fired Up

For clay lovers that would rather not shape the vessel themselves, but still want to paint them, there’s All Fired Up. With three locations, it is the go-to spot for those seeking to unleash their creativity on a finished ceramic piece — there are 700 items to choose from including bowls, cups and decorative items. Though those interested in hand-building (not using a wheel) can also take a class. After painting a piece, All Fired Up fires it, and the finished work is usually ready for pick up a week later. Multiple locations. allfiredupart.com.