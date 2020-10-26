Atlanta Opera experiments with ‘The Kaiser of Atlantis’

The tune links the two hourlong offerings in the Atlanta Opera’s Molly Blank Big Tent Series, which are presented on alternating nights through Nov. 14 on the baseball field at Oglethorpe University. “Kaiser,” composed in a concentration camp in the 1940s, would seem to be a world away from the 19th-century Italian opera “Pagliacci.” As a duet, the operas harmoniously explore loss and death.

Composer Viktor Ullmann wrote the music for “Kaiser” while living in the Nazi ghetto Theresienstadt. As seen in the propaganda film “Der Führer schenkt den Juden eine Stadt,” the camp was used by the Nazis to showcase fair treatment of Jews. Art could flourish there, they said, although Ullmann’s work was not permitted to be performed. In reality, Theresienstadt was a way station to death camps like Auschwitz, where Ullmann died in 1944.