Atlanta movement artist Madison Lee shares 11 varied good things

1. Black platform oxfords. A pair of oxfords is a staple of my wardrobe, and I will wear one pair to death before buying the next pair. They must be black, they must be platform and they must have a special detail. My first pair had grommets all over the leather. My current pair has a cage of leather straps and O-rings.

2. Yakgwa. This is a Korean cookie that is fried and made with ginger, honey, sesame oil and soju. It’s seeped in ginger syrup and is insanely good.

3. Vintage watches. It all started when my mom gave me a Ziploc bag full of her old watches. Now I can’t pass a jewelry booth at the Scott Antique Market without looking, just in case the perfect piece is there.

4. “Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity” at the Dallas Museum of Art (2022). Jewelry is my vice. The influence of Islamic architecture and art on the designs of the Cartier pieces was breathtaking.

5. “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert” by Little Simz. The sound of this album is intoxicating. My favorites are “Point and Kill,” “Fear No Man” and “Protect My Energy.”

6. Mary’s. The perfect Friday night always ends at my favorite Atlanta gay bar.

7. “Bow” ties. Recently I unlocked wearing neckties tied in a bow instead of the normal Windsor knot, and I am never going back.

8. Cooking Korean food. One way that I have been reconnecting to my heritage is by learning to cook some of the Korean dishes from my childhood. Sometimes my Korean friends and I gather to cook and eat together as a reminder of home away from home.

9. Enzoni. Muddle some green grapes. Gin. Aperol. Lemon. Simple syrup.

10. Handmade cards. Taking the time to craft and design a card for someone is so special. I love getting creative and making the card as personal as possible. Seeing the recipient’s face light up is so heartwarming.

11. Good Mews. This is the animal shelter in Atlanta where my partner and I adopted our first cat, Toast — our other cat, Basil, was a rescued stray. The staff at the shelter is super sweet, and they also have open cat visiting hours on the weekends.

