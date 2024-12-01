Atlanta movement artist Madison Lee shares 11 varied good things

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.
Madison Lee is a contemporary dance artist, choreographer and teacher in Atlanta. Lee’s career began with competitive dance drill team and hip-hop, and, in 2024, the movement artist graduated from Emory University with a bachelor’s in business administration-marketing and a Bachelor of Arts in dance and movement studies. Lee performs frequently, working with choreographers such as Julio Medina and George Staib, and is a founding member of Jacque Pritz’s company, Catching Mangoes Dance. Inspirations for Lee include: the movement artist’s queer Asian identity, hip-hop dance experience and visual artist parents.
As part of an effort to help readers get to know members of Atlanta’s arts community better, we asked Lee to share 11 things on the creative’s mind. Here, in no particular order, are those 11 good things:
1. Black platform oxfords. A pair of oxfords is a staple of my wardrobe, and I will wear one pair to death before buying the next pair. They must be black, they must be platform and they must have a special detail. My first pair had grommets all over the leather. My current pair has a cage of leather straps and O-rings.
2. Yakgwa. This is a Korean cookie that is fried and made with ginger, honey, sesame oil and soju. It’s seeped in ginger syrup and is insanely good.
3. Vintage watches. It all started when my mom gave me a Ziploc bag full of her old watches. Now I can’t pass a jewelry booth at the Scott Antique Market without looking, just in case the perfect piece is there.
4. “Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity” at the Dallas Museum of Art (2022). Jewelry is my vice. The influence of Islamic architecture and art on the designs of the Cartier pieces was breathtaking.
5. “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert” by Little Simz. The sound of this album is intoxicating. My favorites are “Point and Kill,” “Fear No Man” and “Protect My Energy.”
6. Mary’s. The perfect Friday night always ends at my favorite Atlanta gay bar.
7. “Bow” ties. Recently I unlocked wearing neckties tied in a bow instead of the normal Windsor knot, and I am never going back.
8. Cooking Korean food. One way that I have been reconnecting to my heritage is by learning to cook some of the Korean dishes from my childhood. Sometimes my Korean friends and I gather to cook and eat together as a reminder of home away from home.
9. Enzoni. Muddle some green grapes. Gin. Aperol. Lemon. Simple syrup.
10. Handmade cards. Taking the time to craft and design a card for someone is so special. I love getting creative and making the card as personal as possible. Seeing the recipient’s face light up is so heartwarming.
11. Good Mews. This is the animal shelter in Atlanta where my partner and I adopted our first cat, Toast — our other cat, Basil, was a rescued stray. The staff at the shelter is super sweet, and they also have open cat visiting hours on the weekends.
Credit: ArtsATL
Credit: ArtsATL
MEET OUR PARTNER
ArtsATL (artsatl.org) is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. ArtsATL, founded in 2009, helps build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.
If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.
About the Author