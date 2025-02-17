Things to Do
Things to Do

Atlanta gallerist Yu-Kai Lin shares 11 good things

Yu-Kai Lin of the Westside gallery Kai Lin Art.

Credit: Courtesy of Kai Lin Art

Credit: Courtesy of Kai Lin Art

Yu-Kai Lin of the Westside gallery Kai Lin Art.
By ArtsATL staff – ArtsATL
1 hour ago

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

One Atlantan’s presence can be felt at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, Turner Broadcasting System, Oglethorpe University and Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. Gallerist Yu-Kai Lin, proprietor of Kai Lin Art, has helped all these organizations and many more curate exhibitions and build their art collections.

Lin, a true native son of the city, grew up in Roswell and attended Emory University. And if his art ambitions haven’t been enough, his achievements as a musician and chef cement his status as a true Renaissance man. His spacious and expansive gallery is a Westside fixture and has become a key component of the district’s revitalization.

As part of an effort to help readers get to know members of Atlanta’s arts community better, we asked Lin to share 11 good things on his mind. Here, in no particular order, is his list:

1. Mamak. This restaurant is delectable, and their kari ayam chicken (Malaysian curry) is well worth the trek up Buford Highway.

2. Bamboo forest. This spot on the East Palisades hiking trail of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area in Sandy Springs is as cathartic as it is calming.

3. Buford Highway Farmers Market. I long for the day they build condos so that we can live above one of the best international grocery shops in the South.

4. Lost-n-Found Youth Thrift Store. What a treasure trove of secondhand thrifting that’s also good for LGBTQ+ youth.

5. Stone Mountain Park. Growing up in Georgia, we used to go once a year to experience the laser show. Hiking up the mountain of stone is an annual tradition.

6. “Ella and Louis.” This studio album featuring Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong is a classic jazz album, soothing for every season and a vinyl necessity.

7. Decatur. From the Brick Store Pub to Butter & Cream, Dancing Goats Coffee to Your DeKalb Farmers Market, there are so many places to explore and satiate your soul.

8. Chrome Yellow coffee on Edgewood Avenue. If you ever want to feel like a hipster and be cool again, may all your chromes forever be yellow.

9. West Midtown. Where Kai Lin Art resides along with many other locally owned shops. Check out our neighbor Miller Union for farm fresh feasting; Saint Germaine for pastry rendezvous; Prevail Union for a caffeine jolt; Northside Tavern for grungy blues.

10. Dr. Wayne Dyer. A soul guide to spirituality, personal development and self-empowerment. His book “Change Your Thoughts — Change Your Life” is an instruction manual on how to live a good life.

11. Atlanta. As the unofficial capital of the South, we are an ever-evolving, resurgent city. From our arts community to our food scene, Y’allywood to the Beltline, Atlanta represents diversity, expansion, unity and ebullience.

ArtsATL logo

Credit: ArtsATL

icon to expand image

Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (artsatl.org) is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. ArtsATL, founded in 2009, helps build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

ArtsATL staff
More Stories

Keep Reading

Arches Brewing co-owner and brewmaster Jamey Adams has opened a new taproom at Atlanta Utility Works in East Point. (Bob Townsend for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Bob Townsend

Arches Brewing finds a new home at Atlanta Utility Works in East Point

Arches Brewing recently opened its new taproom at Atlanta Utility Works in East Point, about eight months after closing its original Hapeville location.

Reclaiming the narrative of Br’er Rabbit

Enslaved griots were the originators of the tales of Bre’r Rabbit, sharing adapted West African fables after long days working. "This is Black history," says one historian.

Immersive flower art installation opens in Woodruff Park in time for Valentine’s Day

The Latest

"Marie Antoinette," presented by Actor's Express with Oglethorpe University Theatre, features dynamic scenic design by Kat Conley and ornate costume design by Jennifer Schottstaedt.

Credit: Photo by Casey Gardner Ford

Review: The cake does not rise in Actor’s Express’ ‘Marie Antoinette’

Where can I find it: pill bottle and Styrofoam recycling, knife collection appraisal

Bookshelf: ‘Prose to the People’ a love letter to Black bookstores

Featured

A fallen tree destroys a section of a home on Matilda Place in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday. (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution).

Credit: Ben Hendren

Severe storms leave 1 dead, power outages across metro Atlanta

At least one person was killed Sunday as severe storms brought heavy winds and rain across metro Atlanta.

Officials identify 2 killed in plane crash near Covington airport

‘My dog is my medication’: Veterans with PTSD paired with service dogs