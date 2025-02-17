Atlanta gallerist Yu-Kai Lin shares 11 good things

As part of an effort to help readers get to know members of Atlanta’s arts community better, we asked Lin to share 11 good things on his mind. Here, in no particular order, is his list:

1. Mamak. This restaurant is delectable, and their kari ayam chicken (Malaysian curry) is well worth the trek up Buford Highway.

2. Bamboo forest. This spot on the East Palisades hiking trail of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area in Sandy Springs is as cathartic as it is calming.

3. Buford Highway Farmers Market. I long for the day they build condos so that we can live above one of the best international grocery shops in the South.

4. Lost-n-Found Youth Thrift Store. What a treasure trove of secondhand thrifting that’s also good for LGBTQ+ youth.

5. Stone Mountain Park. Growing up in Georgia, we used to go once a year to experience the laser show. Hiking up the mountain of stone is an annual tradition.

6. “Ella and Louis.” This studio album featuring Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong is a classic jazz album, soothing for every season and a vinyl necessity.

7. Decatur. From the Brick Store Pub to Butter & Cream, Dancing Goats Coffee to Your DeKalb Farmers Market, there are so many places to explore and satiate your soul.

8. Chrome Yellow coffee on Edgewood Avenue. If you ever want to feel like a hipster and be cool again, may all your chromes forever be yellow.

9. West Midtown. Where Kai Lin Art resides along with many other locally owned shops. Check out our neighbor Miller Union for farm fresh feasting; Saint Germaine for pastry rendezvous; Prevail Union for a caffeine jolt; Northside Tavern for grungy blues.

10. Dr. Wayne Dyer. A soul guide to spirituality, personal development and self-empowerment. His book “Change Your Thoughts — Change Your Life” is an instruction manual on how to live a good life.

11. Atlanta. As the unofficial capital of the South, we are an ever-evolving, resurgent city. From our arts community to our food scene, Y’allywood to the Beltline, Atlanta represents diversity, expansion, unity and ebullience.

