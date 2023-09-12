Atlanta fall concerts line up Drake, Ringo Starr, Janelle Monáe, George Strait

The return of a marquee festival — Music Midtown — kicks off Atlanta’s fall concert season in style, ushering in cooler months and a calendar packed with performances. From single concerts to festivals, from local stars making it big to international celebrities, from pop to country to hip-hop, Atlanta music fans have it made this autumn.

Sept. 15-17

Music Midtown returns to Piedmont Park this weekend after last year’s noted absence with an effectively diverse lineup.

Three-time Grammy winner Pink co-headlines Friday, alongside Aussie DJ Flume. Megastar Billie Eilish and English band The 1975 top the bill on Saturday. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Guns N’ Roses — featuring three members from the classic lineup — and Atlanta’s own Lil Baby wrap things up Sunday. Other acts slated to appear include Niall Horan, Tove Lo and First Aid Kit.

Sept. 21

Karol G, the first woman to top the Billboard album charts with a Spanish-language record, comes to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a stop on her Mañana Será Bonito tour.

Sept. 22

UK singer and multi-instrumentalist Corinne Bailey Rae is coming to The Eagle at Sugar Hill to support her new album, “Black Rainbows.”

Sept. 25-26

Canadian rapper-singer Drake performs at State Farm Arena, in support of his long-awaited album “For All the Dogs.” Co-headlining is the city’s 21 Savage, who collaborated with Drake on last year’s “Her Loss.”

Sept. 27

Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band are set to play at the Fox Theatre, with both Beatles and solo hits featuring the drummer-singer.

Sept. 28

Mexican singer-songwriter and Latin Grammy winner Carín León closes out the month with a show at the State Farm Arena.

Oct. 2

Garage rock dynamos The Courettes headline at The Earl to support their new album, “Back in Mono.”

Oct. 2-5

Hip-hop dynamic duo Run the Jewels (El-P and Atlanta’s Killer Mike) celebrate 10 years together with shows at The Eastern, each night featuring a different album.

Oct. 6

Janelle Monáe released “The Age of Pleasure” in June and will bring her dynamic R&B and Afrobeat sounds to the Fox Theatre.

Up and coming singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy is touring in support of newly released “Echo the Diamond” and will appear at Vinyl.

Oct. 8

Stylish soul singer Durand Jones, usually with the Indications, has branched out with a new solo record that will feature in his set at Terminal West.

Oct. 10-11

City Winery at Ponce City Market welcomes folk singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega for two nights.

Oct. 13

Gospel takes center stage at State Farm Arena with singer Kirk Franklin spearheading The Reunion Tour alongside The Clark Sisters and Tye Tribbett.

Oct. 14

Rock titan Aerosmith is on its farewell Peace Out Tour at State Farm Arena, with The Black Crowes opening.

Oct. 15

English alternative powerhouse Depeche Mode performs at State Farm Arena in support of critically acclaimed new album “Memento Mori.”

Oct. 21

ATLive returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a single night of country music superstars, including George Straight, Carrie Underwood, Willie Nelson & Family and Little Big Town.

Oct. 23

Queen + Adam Lambert unite again for a Rhapsody Tour performance at State Farm Arena. Brian May, Roger Taylor and Lambert last toured together in 2019.

London experimental duo and recent Mercury Prize nominees Jockstrap play at Terminal West.

Oct. 27

Ohio indie rock king Bob Pollard and his band Guided by Voices play Terminal West. With over 35 albums in its catalog, Guided by Voices has its work cut out to create the perfect set list.

Oct. 27-28

Graham Nash, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, delivers two nights of songs and stories at the Variety Playhouse.

Oct. 28-29

One Musicfest wraps up October with two nights of hip-hop and R&B in its new location in Piedmont Park. Legends Janet Jackson and Kendrick Lamar headline on the first and second nights, respectively, with Megan Thee Stallion, Chief Keef and Atlanta favorite Goodie Mob also set to appear.

Nov. 2 and 4

Classic rock legend The Eagles are finally calling it quits, but not before two shows at State Farm Arena, with Steely Dan as the opener.

Nov. 3

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue plus guests offer an evening of New Orleans jazz and funk at The Eastern. Trombone Shorty’s most recent record, “Lifted,” was released on Blue Note last year.

Nov. 11

English singer-songwriter Nick Lowe performs at the Variety Playhouse, backed by surf rock specialists Los Straitjackets.

Nov. 16-17

Faye Webster, indie pop singer-songwriter and a graduate of Atlanta’s Grady High School (now Midtown High School), headlines two nights at The Eastern. Webster released her fourth album, “I Know I’m Funny Haha,” to massive acclaim in 2021 and EP “Car Therapy Sessions” more recently.

Nov. 18

Athens-based rock quintet Drive-By Truckers return to the city, with a concert at The Eastern in support of last year’s “Welcome 2 Club XIII” release, which featured guest vocals from Mike Mills and Margo Price.

Nov. 19

Grammy-winning rapper-singer Doja Cat brings The Scarlet Tour to State Farm Arena. Her new record of the same name is set for a late September release, preceded by hit single “Paint the Town Red.”

Nov. 28

Indie rock stalwart Liz Phair wraps up the fall concert season with a performance at Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Hall, part of a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of her iconic debut album, “Exile in Guyville.”

FALL CONCERTS

Check festival and venue websites for tickets and more information. Here’s a partial listing: musicmidtown.com, onemusicfest.com, easternatl.com, badearl.com, variety-playhouse.com, statefarmarena.com/events, aso.org/events, terminalwestatl.com, mercedesbenzstadium.com/events, foxtheatre.org, centerstage-atlanta.com, eagleatsugarhill.com, citywinery.com/atlanta and ticketmaster.com.