Atlanta arts organizations adjust to new CDC mask guidelines

“We are moving to a mask-optional policy in response to the new guidance from the CDC,” said Lindsey Watts, a spokesperson for the High. “Gatherings such as camps and classes will require mask-wearing.”

Illustrating just how difficult observing the new policy may be, the High said it would not ask guests to prove they had been fully vaccinated and instead would rely on the “personal responsibility,” of each visitor.

The front of the High Museum of Art is shown in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, March 2, 2018. (REANN HUBER/REANN.HUBER@AJC.COM) Credit: REANN HUBER Credit: REANN HUBER

For its “Under the Tent,” outdoor musical series, the Alliance Theatre will move forward with its mask requirement of all guests, regardless of vaccination status, and continue with socially distant seating. This includes its presentation of the Stephen Schwartz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Taylor, Broadway hit, “Working: A Musical.”

“Before changing our mask mandate for our Under the Tent series, we are asking for input from our affected stakeholders including our staff, artists, audience, and our actors’ union, Actors Equity Association,” said Kathleen Covington, director of marketing and communications for the Alliance. “Any change in our policies will be thoroughly vetted and communicated as we optimistically move towards a return to live, in-person theater on our stages.”

For institutions attached to state and municipal governments, there can be little wiggle room for adjusting mask and safety requirements. The Georgia Museum at the University of Georgia will follow guidance issued Thursday by the University System of Georgia, which is that masks are no longer required indoors for fully vaccinated people, in accordance with federal guidelines. Unvaccinated people are “strongly encouraged” to wear masks indoors.

Visitors wearing masks and practicing social distancing view art by Angelo Ippolito and Elaine de Kooning at the Georgia Museum of Art on the UGA campus in Athens. Credit: Georgia Museum of Art Credit: Georgia Museum of Art

“We also plan to continue much of our virtual programming even as we shift back to adding in-person programs as well,” said Hillary Brown, director of communications for the Georgia Museum. “We believe that the increase in accessibility is the right thing to do. Not everyone will feel comfortable going back out in public, but we want them still to have access to smart, fun, inspiring arts programming.

The Hammonds House Museum, which focuses on Black art from the 19th century forward, faces similar considerations because it receives funding from Fulton County and must align with county guidelines. Operating out of Victorian-era home in Southwest Atlanta, the museum has been closed to in-person visitors since last spring but has continued virtual programming.

“Since the African American community has been among the most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has been slower to get vaccinated, the museum wants to make sure that everyone is comfortable and that they stay safe,” said Karen Hatchett, spokesperson for Hammonds House. “As Hammonds House Museum plans their reopening in June, they will have online registration for visitors and timed admissions. They will require all guests to wear masks and practice social distancing, and there will be hand sanitizing stations available.”

Credit: Zoo Atlanta

Last month, Zoo Atlanta went to a mask-optional policy for admission, although it said guests were “strongly recommended” to wear them. Masks are required, however, for certain activities such as rides, giraffe feeding, indoor animal exhibits and entering the gift shop, said spokesperson Rachel Davis. Employees will be required to continue wearing them in public areas.

As for social distancing at the zoo, Davis said signage encouraging the practice would remain on display.