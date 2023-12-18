ArtsATL bids farewell to long-time editorial leader Scott Freeman

“Among the many qualities I admire in Scott are his journalism chops and his level head,” says ArtsATL co-founder Cathy Fox. “His depth of experience and knowledge made him a great partner in both putting out a publication and working with writers.”

“It was a difficult decision to make because I really love ArtsATL,” Freeman says, “but I just couldn’t turn it down. It’s a longtime dream job — it’s the only other job I would ever consider. Both Atlanta magazine and ArtsATL are very close to my heart.”

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Freeman, who worked at the city magazine for almost 10 years as a writer and then as executive editor.

“Long-time reporter, talented writer and experienced editor Scott Freeman has a clear understanding of Atlanta, the city,” says his former mentor, Lee Walburn. “As Scott accepts his latest challenge, he has a clear vision of what Atlanta the magazine can be.”

Current senior editors Gillian Anne Renault and Denise K. James are stepping in to fulfill Freeman’s duties following his departure at the end of the year, and the organization is conducting a search for the next executive editor.

— Candice Dyer contributed to this story.

