‘Gone With the Wind’ movie props, costume sketches up for online auction

Explore Margaret Mitchell House reopens after four years with revamped exhibit

BONHAMS BONHAMS

An original sketch by costume designer Walter Plunkett that is described as O’Hara’s drapery dress is estimated at $10,000 to $15,000. She wore it while trying to deceive Butler into lending her money to pay taxes on Tara. In the film, Scarlett used the old green velvet curtains, one of the few things the Yankees hadn’t taken from Tara, to make the new dress. Carol Burnett mocked the dress in a classic skit decades later, and the Harry Ransom Center in Austin, Texas, displayed the original dress at a 75th anniversary celebration in 2014.

BONHAMS BONHAMS

An original sketch of O’Hara’s “Widow’s Weeds” gown is estimated to be valued at $7,000 to $9,000. As a teen, O’Hara wore the black dress after the death of her first husband at the onset of the Civil War. She wore it both in a scene with her mother and when she attends and scandalously dances with Butler at the Atlanta Bazaar.

BONHAMS BONHAMS

A sofa used by Butler in the vase-throwing scene is valued at $3,000 to $5,000. “Has the war started?” Butler asked after awaking from his nap on this sofa, which retains its original upholstery and wood finish, as O’Hara, thinking she is alone, angrily throws a vase in his direction. It is one of the most memorable sequences in the movie, which sets the stage for the tempestuous love triangle between O’Hara, Butler and Ashley Wilkes (Leslie Howard). Rhett had unintentionally eavesdropped on Scarlett as she expressed her love for Ashley and was rebuffed. After Ashley leaves, the humiliated Scarlett throws the vase.

BONHAMS BONHAMS

A first edition of “Gone With the Wind” from 1936 is signed by author Margaret Mitchell to Atlanta native and history teacher Meta Barker, who lived until 1978. It’s valued at $1,500 to $2,500.

BONHAMS BONHAMS

By early 1937, Mitchell was overwhelmed by requests for autographs of her “Gone With the Wind” novel. At first, she was accommodating but after awhile, she said the volume became too much. She would politely decline by instead sending people typed notes she would then ironically sign. This letter is valued at $1,500 to $2,000.