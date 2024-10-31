Arts and Culture
‘Gone With the Wind’ movie props, costume sketches up for online auction

Auction begins Nov. 4 and includes a signed first edition book, scripts and film stills.
Bonhams is auctioning off many "Gone with the Wind" film items including a peacock lamp prominently on display in the famous scene where Rhett Butler (Clark Gable) confides his feelings for Scarlett O’Hara to Belle Watling (Ona Munsen.) BONHAMS

Bonhams is auctioning off many "Gone with the Wind" film items including a peacock lamp prominently on display in the famous scene where Rhett Butler (Clark Gable) confides his feelings for Scarlett O'Hara to Belle Watling (Ona Munsen.)
By
30 minutes ago

Bonhams is holding an online auction featuring a variety of “Gone With the Wind” memorabilia including movie props, costume sketches and scripts.

The auction begins Nov. 4 and runs until Nov. 14 at bonhams.com.

The item estimated to be the most valuable is a “Gone With the Wind” peacock lamp valued at $25,000 to $35,000. Backlit with a red glow, the lamp is prominently on display in a famous scene where Rhett Butler (Clark Gable) confides his feelings for Scarlett O’Hara (Vivien Leigh) to Belle Watling (Ona Munsen).

Margaret Mitchell House reopens after four years with revamped exhibit
A costume sketch by Walter Plunkett of a dress worn by Scarlett O'Hara (Vivien Leigh) when she attempts and fails to deceive Rhett Butler into loaning her money to pay the taxes on Tara in "Gone with the Wind" valued at $10,000 to $15,000. BONHAMS

An original sketch by costume designer Walter Plunkett that is described as O’Hara’s drapery dress is estimated at $10,000 to $15,000. She wore it while trying to deceive Butler into lending her money to pay taxes on Tara. In the film, Scarlett used the old green velvet curtains, one of the few things the Yankees hadn’t taken from Tara, to make the new dress. Carol Burnett mocked the dress in a classic skit decades later, and the Harry Ransom Center in Austin, Texas, displayed the original dress at a 75th anniversary celebration in 2014.

A Vivien Leigh costume sketch Walter Plunkett for Gone with the Wind of the widow's weeds dress she wore after the death of her first husband at the onset of the Civil War. This gown was worn both in a scene with her mother and when O’Hara attends and scandalously dances with Rhett Butler at the Atlanta Bazaar. The sketch is up for online auction by Bonhams. BONHAMS

An original sketch of O’Hara’s “Widow’s Weeds” gown is estimated to be valued at $7,000 to $9,000. As a teen, O’Hara wore the black dress after the death of her first husband at the onset of the Civil War. She wore it both in a scene with her mother and when she attends and scandalously dances with Butler at the Atlanta Bazaar.

A sofa used by Clark Gable in the vase-throwing scene in "Gone with the Wind" is up for auction by Bonhams. BONHAMS

A sofa used by Butler in the vase-throwing scene is valued at $3,000 to $5,000. “Has the war started?” Butler asked after awaking from his nap on this sofa, which retains its original upholstery and wood finish, as O’Hara, thinking she is alone, angrily throws a vase in his direction. It is one of the most memorable sequences in the movie, which sets the stage for the tempestuous love triangle between O’Hara, Butler and Ashley Wilkes (Leslie Howard). Rhett had unintentionally eavesdropped on Scarlett as she expressed her love for Ashley and was rebuffed. After Ashley leaves, the humiliated Scarlett throws the vase.

A first edition "Gone With the Wind" book signed by Margaret Mitchell in 1936 to Atlanta teacher Jennie Meta Barker (1883-1978).

A first edition of “Gone With the Wind” from 1936 is signed by author Margaret Mitchell to Atlanta native and history teacher Meta Barker, who lived until 1978. It’s valued at $1,500 to $2,500.

Author Margaret Mitchell was bowled over at the success of her novel "Gone with the Wind" and when thousands of people asked her to sign their books, she would politely decline, often typing a letter like this, valued at $1,500 to $2,000. BONHAMS

By early 1937, Mitchell was overwhelmed by requests for autographs of her “Gone With the Wind” novel. At first, she was accommodating but after awhile, she said the volume became too much. She would politely decline by instead sending people typed notes she would then ironically sign. This letter is valued at $1,500 to $2,000.

