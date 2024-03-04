Arts and Culture

CeeLo Green to perform during Atlanta Hawks halftime show

The Atlanta rapper and singer is slated for the March 28 game.
Goodie Mob's CeeLo Green joined the rest of the group and Big Boi at the "Big Night Out" concert event at Centennial Olympic Park in October 2021.

By
16 minutes ago

The Atlanta Hawks have enlisted CeeLo Green as the next hometown talent for a halftime show, according to a press release sent Monday afternoon. He’ll perform during the Hawks game against the Boston Celtics on March 28.

“Atlanta, this is your native son, CeeLo Green,” he said in a press release. “Come see me represent the city at the Hawks’ halftime show! No one does it like me … We going up!”

Green, a founding member of the pioneering Atlanta rap group Goodie Mob, has had several solo reinventions throughout his career. In the early aughts, he formed the soul duo Gnarls Barkley along with producer Danger Mouse. The act released its debut album “St. Elsewhere” in 2006, which boasted the smash electronic hit “Crazy.” Their work garnered two Grammy awards in 2007.

The Atlanta native later found similar success with the release of his 2010 album “The Lady Killer,” best known for the playful soul jam “Forget You.” The song won best urban/alternative performance at the 2011 Grammy Awards. His latest offering was 2020′s “CeeLo Green Is Thomas Callaway,” a 12-track album that teemed with the sweet sounds of 1960′s Motown.

Green is the latest notable Atlanta artist to perform at a Hawks game, following the likes of Arrested Development, Killer Mike, and JID. In 2022, Goodie Mob performed for the first time during halftime. The group is also featured in the AJC’s latest documentary “The South Got Something to Say.”

ExploreWATCH: 'The South Got Something To Say'

Tickets for the March 28 game can be purchased via Hawks.com/Tickets.

Credit: Nina Karetova

Goodie Mob to perform at Hawks game for first time on Nov. 27

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

