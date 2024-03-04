CeeLo Green to perform during Atlanta Hawks halftime show

The Atlanta Hawks have enlisted CeeLo Green as the next hometown talent for a halftime show, according to a press release sent Monday afternoon. He’ll perform during the Hawks game against the Boston Celtics on March 28.

“Atlanta, this is your native son, CeeLo Green,” he said in a press release. “Come see me represent the city at the Hawks’ halftime show! No one does it like me … We going up!”

Green, a founding member of the pioneering Atlanta rap group Goodie Mob, has had several solo reinventions throughout his career. In the early aughts, he formed the soul duo Gnarls Barkley along with producer Danger Mouse. The act released its debut album “St. Elsewhere” in 2006, which boasted the smash electronic hit “Crazy.” Their work garnered two Grammy awards in 2007.