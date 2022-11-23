Goodie Mob to perform at Hawks game for first time on Nov. 27

Iconic Atlanta rap group Goodie Mob will perform on Sunday during halftime for a Hawks home game against the Miami Heat. It’ll be the group’s first time performing for their home team.
“They’ve been bringing some of the artists that’s grown up out of Atlanta to do the halftime, and I know, one day, I was at a podcast interview and the guy asked me what is something I would want to do, and I said it’d be great for us to do a halftime (show) for the Hawks,” said Khujo, one-fourth of Goodie Mob. “I wondered why nobody had reached out to us, but there wasn’t any malice or anything. It was just a hunger and wanting to come out and represent State Farm Arena for the Hawks.”
Grammy-winning Atlanta-bred rapper T.I. and his son Domani performed together for the first time during a Hawks game on Wednesday. Khujo said that Goodie Mob, which also includes CeeLo Green, T-Mo and Big Gipp, was honored when they eventually received the call to perform for their city.
“That was just another feather to go in the hat of our accomplishments,” he said.
Formed in 1991, Goodie Mob propelled into mainstream fame with the release of their 1995 debut album “Soul Food,” which is widely considered as a foundational body of work for understanding Southern hip-hop. The album boasted hits such as “Cell Therapy,” and its title track — cementing the group as a pioneer for Atlanta rap.
This month marks the 27th anniversary of the monumental album. T-Mo said seeing fans still interested in seeing them perform after nearly thirty years is the source of the group’s motivation to continue making music.
“The more people come to Atlanta, the more they want to know why is Atlanta hot,” T-Mo said. “We’re part of the reason why Atlanta is hot. We’re not the only reason, but we’re part of the fabric of the city. It’s very honoring.”
In 2020, the group released the Organized Noize-produced album “Survival Kit,” which was their first LP in seven years. Now, the group is primarily focused on their individual projects and performing together. Tonight, Goodie Mob will hit the stage alongside Sleepy Brown and Mr. ColliPark fka DJ Smurf for the inaugural Itis Music Experience at The Eastern.
Tipoff for Sunday’s game starts at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Hawks.com/tickets
“I would expect what you’ve always gotten from Goodie Mob shows for 25 years — expect a great show,” said Big Gipp about the group’s halftime show. “Expect entertainment, expect education and expect leadership. Expect being able to see four dudes from southwest Atlanta really go worldwide and remain relevant after 25 years. We’re showing the youth that it is a career in this rap game.”
