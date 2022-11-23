Goodie Mob to perform at Hawks game for first time on Nov. 27

“They’ve been bringing some of the artists that’s grown up out of Atlanta to do the halftime, and I know, one day, I was at a podcast interview and the guy asked me what is something I would want to do, and I said it’d be great for us to do a halftime (show) for the Hawks,” said Khujo, one-fourth of Goodie Mob. “I wondered why nobody had reached out to us, but there wasn’t any malice or anything. It was just a hunger and wanting to come out and represent State Farm Arena for the Hawks.”

Grammy-winning Atlanta-bred rapper T.I. and his son Domani performed together for the first time during a Hawks game on Wednesday. Khujo said that Goodie Mob, which also includes CeeLo Green, T-Mo and Big Gipp, was honored when they eventually received the call to perform for their city.