Billie Eilish to host climate conference in Atlanta next month

The Grammy- and Oscar-winning pop star will also perform at State Farm Arena on Nov. 2-3
Billie Eilish headlined Music Midtown on September 16, 2023 at Piedmont Park. The pop star is bringing her climate and sustainability conference to Atlanta on Nov. 3, 2024. (RYAN FLEISHER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Billie Eilish headlined Music Midtown on September 16, 2023 at Piedmont Park. The pop star is bringing her climate and sustainability conference to Atlanta on Nov. 3, 2024.
By
31 minutes ago

Billie Eilish is reigniting her passion for climate change again. And, this time, she’s chosen Atlanta to do it.

The artist is bringing her climate and sustainability conference, Overheated, to Atlanta on Nov. 3. This marks the conference’s first time in North America following an appearance in London last year. It will be held at State Farm Arena from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Overheated is hosted in conjunction with Support + Feed, a food justice organization founded by Eilish’s mother, Maggie Baird. She launched the group in 2020 to work toward “a global shift to an equitable, plant-based food system.”

“I am thrilled that we can bring this unique event to Billie’s U.S. fans, and to people from all over who can watch the livestream,” Baird said in a statement. “At this time, more than ever we need everyone to be a climate activist.”

The conference will feature over a dozen thought leaders and activists discussing ways to mitigate the climate crisis. Among those are Angela Watts, founder of Atlanta Fashion Week, and Wawa Gatheru, founder of Black Girl Environmentalist. Eilish is set to make an appearance.

Panel conversations include: “Environmental Justice 101,” “The Stories We Tell,” “What We Eat Matters,” “Fashion Your Future,” “Climate Optimism” and “Your Vote, Your Power.”

Although tickets for the event are sold out, it’ll be livestreamed via Eilish’s YouTube channel.

Overheated coincides with Eilish’s concerts at State Farm Arena, taking place on Nov. 2-3. Both shows are sold out.

