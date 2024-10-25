Billie Eilish to host climate conference in Atlanta next month

Billie Eilish is reigniting her passion for climate change again. And, this time, she’s chosen Atlanta to do it.

The artist is bringing her climate and sustainability conference, Overheated, to Atlanta on Nov. 3. This marks the conference’s first time in North America following an appearance in London last year. It will be held at State Farm Arena from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Overheated is hosted in conjunction with Support + Feed, a food justice organization founded by Eilish’s mother, Maggie Baird. She launched the group in 2020 to work toward “a global shift to an equitable, plant-based food system.”