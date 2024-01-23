André 3000 will bring ‘New Blue Sun’ tour to four shows in Atlanta

André 3000 is taking his flute on the road.
The Grammy-winning rapper announced Tuesday that he’ll embark on a tour to support his debut solo album “New Blue Sun.” The surprise album dropped in November.
He’ll be joined by “New Blue Sun” collaborators Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, and Deantoni Parks. The tour starts this month and includes four stops in Atlanta: Feb. 27-29 at Variety Playhouse and March 2 at Center Stage. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at axs.com.
The tour wraps in March in Los Angeles.
“New Blue Sun” was announced mere days ahead of its release. The eight-track debuted at no. 34 on the Billboard 200. “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time” — the album’s 12-minute-long opener — became the longest song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.
‘NEW BLUE SUN” TOUR DATES”
Jan. 29- Brooklyn, NY - Crown Hill Theatre
Jan. 31- New York, NY - Blue Note Jazz Club
Jan. 31- New York, NY - Blue Note Jazz Club
Feb. 1- New York, NY - Blue Note Jazz Club
Feb. 1- New York, NY - Blue Note Jazz Club
Feb. 2- New York, NY - Blue Note Jazz Club
Feb. 2- New York, NY - Blue Note Jazz Club
Feb. 5- Brooklyn, NY - St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church
Feb. 6 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church
Feb. 8 - Detroit, MI - Cliff Bell’s
Feb. 9- Detroit, MI - The Chapel at Masonic Temple
Feb. 9 - Detroit, MI - The Chapel at Masonic Temple
Feb. 12 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
Feb. 13 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
Feb. 15 -Chicago, IL - Garfield Park Conservatory
Feb. 15 - Chicago, IL - Garfield Park Conservatory
Feb. 20- San Francisco, CA - Bimbo’s 365 Club
Feb. 22- San Francisco, CA - Bimbo’s 365 Club
Feb. 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
Feb. 24- San Francisco, CA - The Independent
Feb. 27 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
Feb. 28- Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
Feb. 29- Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
March 2- Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater
March 5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
March 6 -Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
March 7- Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
March 8 -Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
March 9 -Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
About the Author