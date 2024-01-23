André 3000 will bring ‘New Blue Sun’ tour to four shows in Atlanta

André 3000 is taking his flute on the road.

The Grammy-winning rapper announced Tuesday that he’ll embark on a tour to support his debut solo album “New Blue Sun.” The surprise album dropped in November.

He’ll be joined by “New Blue Sun” collaborators Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, and Deantoni Parks. The tour starts this month and includes four stops in Atlanta: Feb. 27-29 at Variety Playhouse and March 2 at Center Stage. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at axs.com.