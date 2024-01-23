BreakingNews
Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci pleads guilty in gang case, gets 10 years in prison
Arts and Culture

André 3000 will bring ‘New Blue Sun’ tour to four shows in Atlanta

The OutKast rapper released his instrumental album last year.
January 21, 2017, Atlanta - Entertainer Andre 3000, half of the rap duo Outkast, waves to the crowd during the Women's March in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, January 21, 2017. (DAVID BARNES / DAVID.BARNES@AJC.COM)

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

January 21, 2017, Atlanta - Entertainer Andre 3000, half of the rap duo Outkast, waves to the crowd during the Women's March in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, January 21, 2017. (DAVID BARNES / DAVID.BARNES@AJC.COM)
By
16 minutes ago

André 3000 is taking his flute on the road.

The Grammy-winning rapper announced Tuesday that he’ll embark on a tour to support his debut solo album “New Blue Sun.” The surprise album dropped in November.

He’ll be joined by “New Blue Sun” collaborators Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, and Deantoni Parks. The tour starts this month and includes four stops in Atlanta: Feb. 27-29 at Variety Playhouse and March 2 at Center Stage. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at axs.com.

The tour wraps in March in Los Angeles.

“New Blue Sun” was announced mere days ahead of its release. The eight-track debuted at no. 34 on the Billboard 200. “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time” — the album’s 12-minute-long opener — became the longest song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

‘NEW BLUE SUN” TOUR DATES”

Jan. 29- Brooklyn, NY - Crown Hill Theatre

Jan. 31- New York, NY - Blue Note Jazz Club

Jan. 31- New York, NY - Blue Note Jazz Club

Feb. 1- New York, NY - Blue Note Jazz Club

Feb. 1- New York, NY - Blue Note Jazz Club

Feb. 2- New York, NY - Blue Note Jazz Club

Feb. 2- New York, NY - Blue Note Jazz Club

Feb. 5- Brooklyn, NY - St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church

Feb. 6 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church

Feb. 8 - Detroit, MI - Cliff Bell’s

Feb. 9- Detroit, MI - The Chapel at Masonic Temple

Feb. 9 - Detroit, MI - The Chapel at Masonic Temple

Feb. 12 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Feb. 13 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Feb. 15 -Chicago, IL - Garfield Park Conservatory

Feb. 15 - Chicago, IL - Garfield Park Conservatory

Feb. 20- San Francisco, CA - Bimbo’s 365 Club

Feb. 22- San Francisco, CA - Bimbo’s 365 Club

Feb. 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Feb. 24- San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Feb. 27 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Feb. 28- Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Feb. 29- Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

March 2- Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater

March 5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

March 6 -Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

March 7- Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

March 8 -Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

March 9 -Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

Related

Credit: Melissa Ruggieri

Review: Andre 3000′s ‘New Blue Sun’ is less about soul and all about peace

About the Author

Follow DeAsia Sutgrey on twitter

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top