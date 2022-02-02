Artist Lonnie Holley awarded $50,000; six muralists vie for $3,500 prize

Atlanta-based sculptor, painter and musician Lonnie Holley is one of 63 artists across the country to be named a 2022 Fellow and to receive an unrestricted $50,000 cash award from United States Artists (USA), a Chicago-based arts funding organization.
The 2022 USA Fellows represent diverse regions and career stages but all of them are being celebrated for their “boldness of vision.” They are the largest cohort in the organization’s history, and demonstrate USA’s commitment to lifting up artists and celebrating their essential role in communities. USA has awarded more than $36 million to artists nationwide since 2006.
Holley is known for working with found objects and for his lifelong creativity in several media. His work is in the collections of the High Museum of Art, Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney and the Smithsonian, on permanent display in the United Nations, and has been displayed in the White House Rose Garden. In 2017, his archives were exhibited at Atlanta Contemporary.
Scholl Mural Project finalists announced
The Cabbagetown Initiative and Goethe-Zentrum Atlanta have announced six finalists in the 2021 Scholl Mural Project. They are Cathryn Bozone, Dizzy Dain, Jonesy, Yuzly Mathurin, Eric Nine and Rebecca Shenfeld.
Each artist will explore the life of Sophie Scholl, a nonviolent activist and graffiti artist who was executed by the Nazis. They are invited to document their approach and process while they create a canvas study. The winner will be announced in February and will receive $3,500 to paint a mural at 97 Estoria, adjacent to the Krog Tunnel and the BeltLine Eastside Trail.
Says Bozone: “I was drawn to this project because of Sophie Scholl herself. She risked her life for the sake of knowledge. Her writings, and what she stood for, are still relevant today. During this time of fear, climate change and COVID-19, her defiance is especially strengthening. I hope that my mural can help connect Sophie’s story to someone who needs a push, who needs to hear her words.”
