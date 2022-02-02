Artist Lonnie Holley awarded $50,000; six muralists vie for $3,500 prize

The 2022 USA Fellows represent diverse regions and career stages but all of them are being celebrated for their “boldness of vision.” They are the largest cohort in the organization’s history, and demonstrate USA’s commitment to lifting up artists and celebrating their essential role in communities. USA has awarded more than $36 million to artists nationwide since 2006.

Holley is known for working with found objects and for his lifelong creativity in several media. His work is in the collections of the High Museum of Art, Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney and the Smithsonian, on permanent display in the United Nations, and has been displayed in the White House Rose Garden. In 2017, his archives were exhibited at Atlanta Contemporary.