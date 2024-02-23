Art Notes: Color, light, sound in Woodruff Park; Atlanta artists to exhibit in Venice

“The unveiling of “Prismatica” at Woodruff Park highlights the transformative impact of public art on creating a vibrant urban center,” said Fredalyn M. Frasier in a press release. Frasier is project director of planning and urban design at the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District. The Atlanta installation of the traveling exhibit is a joint project of Atlanta Downtown and Arts & Entertainment Atlanta.

“Through these types of collaboration,” Frasier added, “we aim to do more than display art; we strive to forge immersive experiences that encourage engagement, spark creativity and enhance Downtown Atlanta’s role as a hub of cultural innovation.”

“Prismatica” was conceived for the 2014 Luminothérapie competition in Montreal. Since then, it has been seen in Washington, D.C., Orlando and Niagara Falls, New York.

The display is free and will be available to the public through March 17.

Three Atlanta artists, Sabre Esler, Grace Kisa and Corrina Sephora, have been selected to show their work in the European Cultural Centre’s Exhibition “Personal Structures: Beyond Boundaries” in Venice, Italy, this year.

The exhibit will be at the city’s Palazzo Bembo from April 20 to Nov. 24, in conjunction with the 60th annual Venice Biennale. The prestigious biennial contemporary art exhibition invites artists from across the world to exhibit in Venice during that time.

In 2022, Atlanta-based artists Shanequa Gay, Megan Mosholder and Deanna Sirlin showed work in the European Cultural Centre’s exhibition during the 59th “Venice Biennale.”

The 2024 “Personal Structures” exhibition presents the third collaboration between Shannon Morris, principal of the Curator’s Studio, and Atlanta-based artists. She curated Gay’s “Daughters of Metropolitan” in 2022 and Cheryl Goldsleger’s “Vast Scale-Intimate Space” in 2019.

“This group of artists began their journey to Venice in early November 2022, and it’s been wonderful to witness them create new bodies of work that engage in broad conversations,” Morris said in a press release.

