BreakingNews
BREAKING: Heavy police presence at Henry County shipping warehouse
ajc logo
X

An “August: Osage County” with the laughs but minus dysfunction’s depths

Greenlight Acting Studios' ambitious undertaking: Tracy Letts’ drama "August: Osage County," about addiction and entrenched toxic family dynamics / Photos by Myrtie Cope Photography

Combined ShapeCaption
Greenlight Acting Studios' ambitious undertaking: Tracy Letts’ drama "August: Osage County," about addiction and entrenched toxic family dynamics / Photos by Myrtie Cope Photography

Things to Do
By Alexis Hauk, ArtsATL
15 minutes ago

Dysfunction is what’s for dinner in Greenlight Acting Studios’ production of “August: Osage, County,”Tracy Letts’ masterpiece about addiction and entrenched toxic family dynamics, which concludes its short two-week run at Stage Door Theatre on Sunday. Letts’ darkly comedic tragedy won the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and multiple Tony Awards. It echoes classic American plays about poisonous kinships such as “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.”

So, almost any opportunity to see this rich work live onstage is worth grabbing, including this effort by Greenlight, a Kennesaw-based training school for actors, that feels at times like it’s hosting a showcase rather than an immersive theatrical experience. As such, this production boasts some well-executed performances but suffers from uneven pacing, making the already lengthy three-hour run-time slow to a trot when it should be galloping around the next dramatic bend.

Forrest Attaway’s direction often hits a bullseye on overtly humorous beats, such as a character’s phone blaring “The Muppet Show” theme during a somber blessing of the meal. But it evades the deeper and more piercing funny to be mined, the kind of funny that emerges as an uncomfortable tickle from knowing that things can’t possibly get worse, but then they do.

Combined ShapeCaption
Newly hired housekeeper Johnna (Amey Richards, left) receives a firsthand preview of the many downers — literal and figurative — that come with the job from Violet and Beverly Weston (Rebecca Koon, center, and Alpha Trivette) in Greenlight Acting Studios’ production of “August: Osage County.” / Photos by Myrtie Cope Photography

Credit: Myrtie Cope Photography

Newly hired housekeeper Johnna (Amey Richards, left) receives a firsthand preview of the many downers — literal and figurative — that come with the job from Violet and Beverly Weston (Rebecca Koon, center, and Alpha Trivette) in Greenlight Acting Studios’ production of “August: Osage County.” / Photos by Myrtie Cope Photography

Credit: Myrtie Cope Photography

Combined ShapeCaption
Newly hired housekeeper Johnna (Amey Richards, left) receives a firsthand preview of the many downers — literal and figurative — that come with the job from Violet and Beverly Weston (Rebecca Koon, center, and Alpha Trivette) in Greenlight Acting Studios’ production of “August: Osage County.” / Photos by Myrtie Cope Photography

Credit: Myrtie Cope Photography

Credit: Myrtie Cope Photography

The story revolves around an anxiety-ridden summertime convening of the Weston family following the ominous disappearance of patriarch Beverly Weston (Alpha Trivette), a brilliant but melancholy poet in the late stages of alcoholism. Violet Weston (Rebecca Koon), his wife of many decades, is equally addicted to pills — which she strategically hides throughout the house — and to finding new and enhanced ways to make her children feel guilt and shame.

In one telling anecdote, one of Violet’s daughters, Barbara (a seething-under-the-surface Erin Bethea, also the owner of Greenlight), quips that their mom is a “serial parakeet killer” because Violet has shunned air conditioning altogether, which makes even tropical birds die from the heat. That oppressively high temperature becomes a kind of character, there along with Violet to goad the Westons to their breaking point.

Thankfully, theater veteran Koon delivers a spellbinding performance as the manipulative matriarch. Whirling through every room buoyed on substances and bitterness, she alternates between helpless and harmful, giving us brief flashes of self-awareness and regret, eliciting our empathy even when she’s behaving monstrously. The scenes that crackle most involve Koon and just about anyone she’s engaging with, particularly when she tells all three of her daughters the Bleakest Yuletide Story of all time.

Meanwhile, the quiet backbone of this story is Johnna (Amey Richards), the family’s recently hired housekeeper of Cheyenne heritage (who’s also one of very few authentically written indigenous characters in mainstream American theater). Grieving her own parents, Johnna sees things through sober, clear eyes. She’s also the only one who intervenes to protect the youngest family member at a critical moment.

Yet through it all, it’s crystal clear that Johnna’s putting up with the acidic shenanigans of this crazy, entitled, messed-up family because she really needs the job. Which is something that so many underpaid caretakers have to put up with.

Cutting and stark and hilarious at times, the play as it was written suggests that, for many people, the lure of biological family ties — or one character cynically puts it, “a random selection of cells” — can force humans to endure a whole lot of heartache. It’s just a pity that in bringing this human wreckage to life, Greenlight so often misses the joy to be had in so much misery.

IF YOU GO

7:30 p.m. Aug. 24-27; 2:30 p.m. Aug. 27 and 28. Starting at $35. Stage Door Theatre, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. augustosagecounty.com.

Combined ShapeCaption
ArtsATL logo

Credit: ArtsATL

ArtsATL logo

Credit: ArtsATL

Combined ShapeCaption
ArtsATL logo

Credit: ArtsATL

Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Alexis Hauk
Editors' Picks
‘It’s fun’: Before games, Braves players share a love of crossword puzzles 7h ago
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing
5h ago
Review: Kindred in Oak Grove too good for just the neighborhood
4h ago
Georgia’s tightest U.S. House race turns the spotlight on the 2nd District
2h ago
Georgia’s tightest U.S. House race turns the spotlight on the 2nd District
2h ago
Briefs: Ken Charles becomes WSB radio chief; Atlantan in trouble on ‘Big Brother’; CNN...
4h ago
The Latest
Jazz on the Lawn, a ‘Bridgerton’ Experience and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
1h ago
Review: ‘Mary Poppins’ makes a return flight to Aurora
4h ago
Imagine Dragons’ Daniel Platzman returns to hometown on band’s Atlanta tour stop
23h ago
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
23h ago
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
23h ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top