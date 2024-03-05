Things to Do

An Atlanta creative couple that enjoys booking time together

Designer-publisher Laurie Shock and photographer Billy Howard have own careers but love collaborating
Collaborators Laurie Shock, who designs and publishes books under the name Shock Design Books, and photographer Billy Howard married in 2001. Courtesy of Louie Favorite

Credit: Louie Favorite

Credit: Louie Favorite

Collaborators Laurie Shock, who designs and publishes books under the name Shock Design Books, and photographer Billy Howard married in 2001. Courtesy of Louie Favorite
By Candice Dyer – ArtsATL
48 minutes ago

Billy Howard is the go-to photographer for the game-changing idealists of the world, from John Lewis to the Carter family. In fact, he was one of three photographers sanctioned to photograph First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s recent memorial service — a meaningful moment in a career spent documenting health, education and social themes around the globe. For seven years, he served on the board of Atlanta Celebrates Photography (now the Atlanta Center for Photography).

His wife, Laurie Shock, is more than just his muse and occasional Titian-haired model. She handles the storytelling from a different angle as founder of Shock Design Books, a boutique publishing house for high-end coffee table and art books that explore narratives with “elegance and clarity,” she says. “Whether they focus on an organization’s history, an artist’s life’s work or a nonprofit’s mission, they are all stories about people and our humanity.”

Shock and Howard currently are working on books for Woodward Academy and Cox Communications.

Shock wrote the content and designed and produced a book celebrating the 100th anniversary of Camp Merrie-Woode in North Carolina. Howard contributed photography including of a star trail above the camp and "Old Bald." The process of taking 100-plus long-exposure photographs as the stars moved across the sky (later to be merged to show the stars' movement) required several hours, giving Howard time to write the accompanying poem. Courtesy of Billy Howard

Credit: Billy Howard

icon to expand image

Credit: Billy Howard

ArtsATL caught up with the busy couple to talk about connubial bliss and their creative life together:

Q: How did you two meet?

Laurie Shock: In 2000, we began working on a book project for the Centers for Disease Control. I was designing the book concept and working on a book cover design using one of Billy’s photographs as the dominant feature. I wanted to crop his photograph as part of the design — a major taboo and one that could send a photographer into fits.

I asked Billy to come to my studio where I could show him a mock-up and why the design worked better if I cropped his image. I had always enjoyed collaborating with him, but we didn’t socialize outside of work. That day Billy showed up with a bottle of red wine . . . I set the bottle down and moved right into making my case for cropping his photo. He was very quiet, and, when I was finished my presentation, he said, “Yeah, great! I love it!” Big pressure release. Then he asked if I would like to grab dinner.

It was the first time Billy and I sat down and talked at length about anything other than work. It felt easy . . . A business meeting turned into a first date.

Billy Howard: I was already smitten. I was not entirely innocent bringing over a bottle of wine. At the end of the night, I asked for a hug. She gave me a kiss, and I promptly stumbled into her gardenia bush. Before I got to the end of her street, I called her to tell her what a great night it was. Several months later, we were engaged, and after a few more months we were married.

Q: What first attracted you to each other?

Howard: Aside from the fact that I find her stunning, what I love is how easy it is to be with her. We fall into long conversations sometimes, and other times simply are together and quiet, enjoying the other’s presence. She is a gifted artist, and in working together I discovered her sense of design fit perfectly with design I love.

Shock: I admired Billy and was truly in awe of his work. His photography, well, it’s pure genius — especially his portraiture. Billy meets people with his heart, and that helps a relationship and trust to develop. Then he makes gorgeous, honest photographs. Pure beauty. Billy meets people where they are, and it’s very moving.

For the American Cancer Society, Shock designed "Angels and Monsters: A Child's Eye View of Cancer," featuring Howard's photographs of children with cancer and the artwork they created with art therapist Lisa Murray. AFLAC sent two copies of the book to every pediatric oncologist in the country. Courtesy of Billy Howard

Credit: Billy Howard

icon to expand image

Credit: Billy Howard

Q: What special qualities does your mate bring to the work that complement your own?

Shock: Our work has natural collaborative opportunities, and our skills are perfectly compatible. Billy will pull me in to design something he’s working on, and I’ll pull him in for a book I’m working on. But, over the past several years, we have worked on books together. We split the writing, Billy takes the photographs and I design, produce and publish the books. Billy is a much better writer than I am, and I’m in awe of his vocabulary, the ease with which he expresses ideas with depth and accessibility and his brilliant wit, which is vibrantly alive in everything he does.

Howard: We both have our own businesses, but we love to work together. We’ve co-written several school history books that I have also done the photography for and that Laurie designed and produced. When we aren’t working together on a project, we always support the work the other is doing.

Both Laurie and I had little formal training in our fields, and I think we have benefited from finding our own paths. In my view, Laurie is a genius at design, but, more than that, she is such a deep listener that she serves her clients well by imagining beyond what they could have dreamed themselves. It is more than a creative endeavor on her part; it is infused with a deep well of empathy that connects her with both the work and the person.

For Atlanta's Center for the Visually Impaired, Howard and Shock collaborated on “Blind/Sight: Conversations with the Visually Inspired," an exhibit and catalog. Howard's photographs of Annie Maxwell, who was born blind, and other subjects were accompanied by Shock's illustrations of what you might see if you were looking through their eyes. Courtesy of Billy Howard

Credit: Billy Howard

icon to expand image

Credit: Billy Howard

Q: Tell us about your favorite collaboration.

Howard: Our dear friend Subie Green had just become president of the Center for the Visually Impaired in Atlanta, and we wanted to do a project to help the organization’s mission. We also wanted to do something that would combine our talents in a true collaboration. With help from the Center, we did a project that would allow audiences to experience what a blind or visually impaired person experiences through their own eyes. All of this was recorded and accessible through audio for the visually challenged.

Shock: The project was called “Blind/Sight: Conversations with the Visually Inspired.” The year before Billy and I began dating, both retinas in my eyes detached and I had surgery to save my vision. I was legally blind for some time until my eyes healed. I was intimately familiar with visual impairment, and this made the project very dear to me.

In one of the couple's earliest projects together, photographer Howard documented guinea worm disease in Ghana. Shock designed and produced the book. The Carter Center, which commissioned the project, gave a copy to every member of Congress to inform them about the disease. Courtesy of Billy Howard

Credit: Billy Howard

icon to expand image

Credit: Billy Howard

Q: Is there a lot of constructive criticism back and forth, or is it always seamless — or some combination?

Shock: Billy and I offer each other criticism and feedback on everything we do. I really rely on him and consider carefully any ideas and wisdom he has to offer. I love to bounce ideas back and forth with him . . . We don’t fight over things. We respect each other’s ideas and perspectives and don’t feel threatened if we see things a little differently.

Howard: I like to think it is just a natural part of who we are now. We are always seeking to help each other excel, and, at the same time, offering each other a safe respite from the pressures of a creative career.

"One year for Valentine's Day, I got a tattoo artist to draw a tattoo of a heart with Laurie's name across it with felt tip markers," Billy Howard says. "While the tattoo eventually washed off, the sentiment has only gotten stronger." Courtesy of Billy Howard

Credit: Courtesy of Billy Howard

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Billy Howard

Q: Is there a dream project you both hope to tackle in the future?

Shock: I would love to collaborate with Billy on another project in the area of public health. It’s crucial to our society and needs support and positive storytelling now more than ever.

Howard: Laurie has been encouraging me to create a book from my early documentary work in the ‘80s, and I am hoping we can create more time and space for Laurie to do her fine art painting and creating for herself. I think each of us would say our dream projects are the ones that the other one wishes for.

::

Candice Dyer’s work has appeared in magazines such as Atlanta, Garden and Gun, Men’s Journal and Country Living. She is the author of Street Singers, Soul Shakers, Rebels with a Cause: Music from Macon.

ArtsATL logo

Credit: ArtsATL

icon to expand image

Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Candice Dyer
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Major cyberattack on health care system causing havoc in U.S. and Georgia3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ronald Acuña Jr. update: Braves say star will be ready for Opening Day
1h ago

Credit: cus

For long-term care, premiums rise and Georgians’ choices shrink
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

FROM FUN TO FEAR
Family recalls Six Flags chaos; Mableton mayor calls for change
14h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

FROM FUN TO FEAR
Family recalls Six Flags chaos; Mableton mayor calls for change
14h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Football championship teams earn 54% less despite record Mercedes-Benz attendance
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Vernal & Sere Theatre

Vernal & Sere’s ‘Glass Essay’ transforms poem word for word into a play
2h ago
Joyful Daily
2h ago
Ideas on how to spend evening’s extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
2h ago
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
André 3000 is coming to Atlanta Jazz Fest
20h ago