An appreciation: Acclaimed Atlanta artist, educator, writer Larry Walker

Many years later, in July of 2015, Kara Walker’s studio contacted me. They had procured my name from the High Museum of Art as a possible contractor to help with Larry’s upcoming retrospective at New York’s Sikkema Jenkins & Co. gallery. Kara, Larry’s daughter and a New York-based artist, had organized this exhibit and was looking for an archivist to document his artwork.

‘He taught with questions, not answers’

So, in fall 2015, I showed up at Larry and Gwen Walker’s house, a bit nervous but ready to document and sort through 50-plus years of Larry’s artwork. Fifteen years had passed since I had seen him at City Gallery. I had forgotten about the “Master Series” exhibition there and the work in Clark Atlanta University’s collection until I walked through his front door and once again heard that soft, clear voice.

Maybe it was because, like Larry, I am the daughter of a professor and there is a sort of common “academic culture” around educators and their families, but I immediately felt at home with the two of them. There was a sense of familiarity and comfort, as if I had always known them -- as if I was visiting relatives.

For the next several months, Larry and I worked in his terrace studio, diligently pulling out artwork after artwork, photographing and recording series, titles, dates, measurements and medium. We eventually had a rhythm, he on one side of the studio, me on the other. He would pull out a work, recite all the particulars, and I would measure and snap a photo for identification.

A few of the works he titled on the fly, which was amusing to both of us -- but how could anyone remember the titles of 50 years of work? Larry grouped his artwork into stylistic and thematic painting series, which sometimes overlapped, but it was very helpful in organizing the more than 300 pieces catalogued.

By the end of those months, I could expertly identify his “Wall Series” pieces from the “Figurative Series,” and his “Metamorphic Series” from the “Transitions Series.” I picked up on his hidden spirits, birds and shadows and understood just how significant both he and his life’s work were.

I learned so much from this incredibly kind man, not only about his work but about his life. He clearly loved to engage people through art. He taught with questions, not answers, and not only in a classroom. It was an incredible experience, listening to stories, music always playing in the background. Sting’s “An Englishman in New York” remains for me the audio memory of that period in 2015.

We worked about six hours each day and took a nice lunch break, the three of us around the kitchen table. We shared stories, and I learned about the Walker family and Larry’s experiences from New York to Detroit to California and back to Atlanta, impacting the art scene in each of these places as teacher, writer, curator, artist.

Walker’s life in art

Born in the small Heard County town of Franklin in west central Georgia, Larry moved with his mother and siblings to Harlem when he was 6. His interest in drawing and painting began shortly thereafter, and he eventually graduated from New York’s renowned High School of Music & Art.

With a bachelor’s degree in art education and a master’s degree in drawing and painting from Wayne State University, he taught in the Detroit school system for six years, the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif., for 19 years and at Georgia State University for 17 years. Retiring from Georgia State in 2000, Larry continued his art practice and his support of local artists and arts programs.

Throughout his academic career, Larry was an active member and board member of numerous local and national arts organizations from the Hammonds House Museum, Art Papers and the Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia (MOCA GA) to the National Association of Schools of Art and Design and the National Council of Arts Administrators.

His works are in the collections of the High Museum of Art, the Studio Museum in Harlem, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, among others. In 2020, Larry had a solo exhibit at the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art and in 2023 Mason Fine Art honored him with the solo exhibit “Enigmatic Messenger.”

In 2007, MOCA GA was honored to select Larry as one of three inaugural Working Artist Project fellows. His Working Artist exhibition, “Surface, Spirit Voices and Other Secrets, The Wall Series in Transition,” was the first Working Artist Project exhibition, a project that I now help administer.

It was Larry who introduced me to MOCA GA. I will miss him.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

A public memorial service for Larry Walker will be held at MOCA GA at 2 p.m. Jan. 28. Walker donated his extensive archives to MOCA GA, as well as numerous paintings and drawings, some of which will be on display for the memorial. 75 Bennett Street, Suite M-1. 404-367-8700, info@mocaga.org.

Stacey Savatsky is archivist and director of collections and exhibitions at the Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia (MOCA GA).

