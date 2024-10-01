Cruising continues to be a popular vacation choice for many travelers. Caribbean cruises are easily accessible from many ports not far from Atlanta. My family and I have taken our fair share, but we’ve been looking to cruise to new destinations for quite some time. So when the opportunity came to cruise to Alaska, we were on board.

For many people — including me ― Alaska ranks high among bucket-list destinations. So over the summer, my 18-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, and I set sail from Vancouver, British Columbia, on Holland America Line’s Koningsdam and headed north to Alaska.

Explore Finding adventures beyond the beaches of Alabama

Getting familiar with the ship

Given this was our first time sailing with Holland America Line, we took some time to walk around the ship, learning where the restaurants were, finding the best spots for hanging out, and seeing what onboard entertainment was available. As with many cruise ships, the Koningsdam offered several dining options as part of your cruise fare, including the main dining room, the lido market, which was a buffet, a pizzeria, a deli, and a hamburger joint.

The Koningsdam also is home to several specialty restaurants, some of which we experienced during our cruise. We enjoyed the steakhouse Pinnacle Grill, Italian food at Canaletto, and Morimoto by Sea, a pop-up by Chef Masaharu Morimoto. It was a special treat where my daughter enjoyed shrimp three ways: panko, tempura and grilled, while I ate angry lobster pad thai: Maine lobster with rice noodles and Thai red curry sauce. It was so fresh, it tasted like it had been caught that day.

Credit: Courtesy of Karon Warren Credit: Courtesy of Karon Warren

Exploring the ports

Our cruise featured three ports of call in Alaska: Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan. In Juneau, we took a whale-watching excursion where we spotted some whale tails, but not much else. The weather was rainy, which made it difficult to see, but Elizabeth loved it.

The next port was Skagway, where we hopped on the White Pass & Yukon Route Railway, following the same route as prospectors on the hunt for gold. Classified as an International Historic Civil Engineering Landmark — joining the Statue of Liberty and Eiffel Tower, among others — the WP&YR took passengers up 2,888 feet to the summit where it made a loop and headed back down. Among the waterfalls we saw were Bridal Veil Falls, a snow-fed waterfall in Keystone Canyon that cascades down 6,000 feet from the glaciers on Mt. Cleveland and Mt. Clifford.

Credit: Courtesy of Karon Warren Credit: Courtesy of Karon Warren

Skagway also is home to Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, which documents the journey and struggles of gold seekers looking to strike it rich. The visitor center is downtown and features exhibits, a museum, and a self-guided walking tour.

We also stopped in Ketchikan, known as “The Salmon Capital of the World.” We skipped excursions here and opted to walk downtown. There’s a self-guided walking tour documenting the town’s history, which I wish we’d had time to do. I grabbed the brochure for the tour at the visitors center just off the ship, and plan to see more of it on our next visit.

Credit: Courtesy of Karon Warren Credit: Courtesy of Karon Warren

Gazing at glaciers

Although I enjoyed the ports, the highlight was the day we spent in Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve, home to more than 1,000 glaciers. When we entered the bay early in the morning, several park rangers boarded the ship and narrated our visit as we passed wildlife and several iconic glaciers, including Lamplugh, Margerie and Johns Hopkins.

“Guests can learn from a wildlife guide onboard who helps them witness the majestic animals found in Alaska,” said Bettyann Chun, our cruise and travel director. “The daily program highlights designated times to meet the wildlife guide on deck to go in search of the animals. Between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., wildlife sightings are announced for guest viewing.”

I saw a lot of sea otters frolicking in the water yet never spotted the bald eagles the park ranger said were out and about. But the scenery more than made up for it. It was postcard-perfect at every turn.

Planning your Alaska cruise

One noticeable difference between this cruise and the many Caribbean cruises I’d been on before was the amount of kids on board. Many people were traveling with children, but it wasn’t overrun with them. I observed grown kids traveling with their parents, grandparents traveling with their young grandkids, and parents like me traveling with their teens. It was the perfect mix of multigenerational travel.

And while Koningsdam didn’t have all the bells and whistles of the larger ships sailing today, there was still plenty for everyone to do if they chose.

“We encourage guests to check out the daily programming materials that are placed in each stateroom (along with the programming on the Holland America Line Navigator app),” Chun said. “You’ll be able to map out your day accordingly with new things to explore from onboard lectures and entertainment productions to tastings and games like bingo.”

Credit: Courtesy of Karon Warren Credit: Courtesy of Karon Warren

Elizabeth and I had great fun trying to match cases with the contestants playing “Deal or No Deal,” laughing along with the comedy of Alvin Williams, and perusing the bookshelves at the library. I also loved the evening entertainment with performances by the Step One Dance Company and Major Fourth. These were high-quality shows that rivaled many mainland performing arts venues.

If you’re planning an Alaska cruise for you or your family, start early to ensure you get the excursions you want and create the onboard experience you desire.

“Holland America Line’s cruises offer ample opportunities for multi-generational travel,” Chun said. “From amenities to activities, the cruise line can help with the group booking process, dining arrangements, private functions for a celebration, and private group shore excursions.”

Sailing to Alaska with Holland American Line on Koningsdam provided an opportunity to explore a new destination for me and my daughter ― one I will cherish. I’m already looking forward to my next opportunity to return to Alaska, so I can see more of this gorgeous and historic state.