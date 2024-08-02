While the Alabama Gulf Coast is a perennial destination for beachgoers, this coastal region offers much more outdoor adventure than just sand and surf. Whether on the water or the shore, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach welcome you to enjoy its many natural attractions.

When visiting the beach, who doesn’t love watching dolphins jump in the waves offshore? But why watch from afar when you can see them close by? Set sail with Sail Wild Hearts on a 53-foot catamaran, and cruise along the Gulf Coast to see if you can spot dolphins in the water. For a truly unique adventure, book one of the operator’s Dolphins & Angles tour. During this six-hour tour, not only can you search for dolphins in the water, but you’ll watch the U.S. Navy’s aerobatic Blue Angels team as they practice airshows . During your trip, you can enjoy complimentary beverages and fresh fruit, plus a light lunch.

Credit: Laura Grier Credit: Laura Grier

Whether you like to walk, run or bike, the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail in Gulf State Park is a must-see. While the name is singular, the trail is comprised of more than 28 miles of multiuse trails — all fully ADA accessible — that travel through nine distinct ecosystems. That means they are great for wildlife viewing, so pack your binoculars for a close look at birds, turtles, alligators and much more as you journey through the park.

If you don’t want to bring your own bike, no worries. Download the Bloom Bike Share App, and borrow one of the bikes available through the park’s bike-share program. You can use a bike for free for up to three hours, and return it to one of the many bike stations after your ride.

While you’re at Gulf State Park, take time to learn more about the natural side of the Alabama Gulf Coast. A great starting point is the nature center, which showcases the plants and animals that call this region home. There’s also a full schedule of activities and programming, so check out what’s happening during your visit to take a deeper dive into the area’s native inhabitants.

If you love geocaching, you’ll find many hidden caches throughout the park. Just remember to bring a pen and any trinkets you may want to trade out once you find a cache. Gulf State Park also maintains 3.5 miles of beaches, so pack a lunch and picnic by the beach.

Credit: Jennifer Coleman Credit: Jennifer Coleman

For a look at some of Alabama’s last remaining undisturbed coastal barrier habitat, hike the trails of Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge. With more than four miles of easy trails, you can walk through varying habitats including wetlands, maritime forests and scrub habitats, among others. There’s also a shaded observation tower where you can take in expansive views of the refuge. Plus, this destination tends to be less crowded than some of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach’s other attractions, so it can be a quiet respite during the summer.

If you can’t stay away from the water, go beneath the surface for some snorkeling or scuba diving to see how marine life are spending their day. You could spot stingrays, butterfly fish, sea turtles and much more.

“Alabama has the largest artificial reef system in the United States, which has created fabulous fishery habitats,” said Kay Meghan, public relations manager for Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism. “There are three prime dive sites off Alabama’s coast: The LuLu, The Fairfield New Venture, and Poseidon’s Playground. Near shore, several artificial reef areas just off the beach make for great snorkeling. One of those sites is south of the public beach at the Gulf State Park Pavilion.”

Credit: Gulf Shores Orange Beach Tourism Credit: Gulf Shores Orange Beach Tourism

When you are on the beach, take time to learn the techniques for building the best sand castle around with Sand Castle University.

“Sand Castle University is one of the coolest family-friendly experiences available on Alabama’s Gulf Coast,” said Becky Beall of The Travel Voice by Becky. “The hands-on approach to building sand castles combines with problem-solving and tactical skills to create a fun-filled morning or afternoon on the beach. And, they come to your location as long as you have access to sand and water!”

This is the perfect activity when vacationing with the grandkids. If you don’t bring them with you, book a class anyway. Then you’ll be able to surprise them with your impressive sand castle-building skills during your next beach getaway.