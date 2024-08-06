Watching Atlantans compete at the Olympics could inspire you and your grandchildren to try new sports and increase your fitness levels. If you feel like kids don’t need your help to stay active, remember, while Georgia does mandate daily recess for elementary kids, it can be short, and there’s no such thing as too much running and playing after school and on weekends.

When you get kids involved in Atlanta-area gatherings that focus on fun and movement, you needn’t lose your reputation as the fun grandparent in the quest to promote better health for your grandchildren. Here are some events to try this week:

Learn the fundamentals of roller skating

Adults and older kids 3 p.m. Tuesday or Thursday, 11 a.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Kids only 2 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday. $22.50. RollerFit, 1874 Piedmont Ave. Suite 441-D Atlanta.

Whether you never learned to roller skate or need a refresher that emphasizes the fitness benefits, don’t put off picking up this life skill. The one-hour beginner’s class covers balance and control basics, skating forward and backward, and perhaps most importantly, stops. Return to the rink on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2 pr 6 p.m. for open skating in a safe environment; admission is $10. Register for classes here.

Free yoga at Roswell’s town square

9-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Free. Town Square, 610 Atlanta St., Roswell.

How nice — a free fitness event! Trying yoga together can help you bond with teens or tweens, and the park is open at the same time for walking and a bit of Civil War history, if that’s your thing. You must provide your yoga mats and have plenty of water on hand. While it may appear sedate, yoga will work up your thirst, especially outdoors in August.

Seven Springs Water Park in Cobb County

Noon-3 p.m. or 4-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 2. Price per session: $4.50 for 55-plus, $6 for kids ages 3-17, and $9 for adults. Seven Springs Water Park, 3820 Macedonia Rd., Powder Springs.

Some of the most successful fitness regimes start with a fun outing, particularly when you’re a kid. Paddling around, riding the slides, and splashing in the fountains at Seven Springs Water Park will take care of your movement goals for the day and could inspire continued water activities throughout the warm months and even the winter.

There are a few restrictions to keep it fun for all, including requirements for swim diapers and a ban on outside food, drink and floaties. And even if you plan only to watch the shenanigans, you’ll need to pay admission.