Summer activities don’t slow down in August even with school starting for grandkids. You can still fill your time with plenty of food, drinks, music and art. You can even bring your furry friend along some of the time. Mark your calendar for these events and enjoy the warm weather with fun-filled weekends all month long.

The eats

Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival

6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Free admission. Adams Park, 2600 Park Drive, Kennesaw. kennesaw-ga.gov/pigsandpeaches

Watch cook teams compete for the best barbecue dishes at this two-day festival celebrating delicious eats. Beer, barbecue and other food and beverages are available on site for purchase in addition to fireworks and live entertainment. Grab a spot in front of the Local Stage to check out musical groups, dance performances, choral groups and more. Free parking with shuttle service is available from Kennesaw First Baptist Church at 295 N. Main Street in Kennesaw.

Atlanta Creole Food Festival

2.-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25. $35 for general admission tickets. Atlanta Utility Works, 2903 N. Martin Street, Suite R, East Point. creolefoodfestival.com/atlanta

Showcasing food from award-wining chefs, you’ll get to sample local dishes as well as food from the Caribbean, Africa, Europe, Asia and South America at the Atlanta Creole Food Festival. Signature drinks, cooking demos and tourism information combine at this delicious event.

The arts

Summer Shade Festival

10-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. Free admission. Grant Park, 840 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta. summershadefestival.org

Organized by and benefiting the Grant Park Conservancy, this annual music and arts festival features regional and local artists as well as live performances and great eats. The Adams Realty 5K Run for the Park takes place Saturday morning for those who want a more active experience. The artist market and Kids Zone ensure there’s something for everyone. Food trucks and some of the city’s best craft beers are also available.

Art in the Park

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 and Monday, Sept. 2. Free Admission. Marietta Square, Glover Park, 50 N. Park Square, Marietta. artparkmarietta.com

This juried, fine-art festival is full of outdoor fun. Art on display ranges from paintings to photography, pottery to jewelry and more. The Artists Market features handcrafted works by over 200 artisans from across the country. You can shop, talk with the artists or watch an art demonstration. A great family-friendly event, kids can go home with free make-and-take crafts in the Children’s Art Alley or swing by the Chalk Spot to leave their artistic mark on the festival itself.

The pet-friendly

Yappy Happy Hour

Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Free admission. The Hamilton Alpharetta, 35 Milton Avenue, Alpharetta. eventbrite.com/e/the-hamilton-hotel-alpharettas-yappy-hour-series-tickets-879622052237

Partnering with FurKids Alpharetta, this happy hour has gone to the dogs. Pups and their owners can socialize in The Hamilton Hotel Alpharetta courtyard while enjoying craft cocktails and yummy treats. Specialty drinks have a canine theme in name, and $1 of every cocktail purchase goes directly to FurKids. All accompanying pups must be leashed and up-to-date on their vaccines to attend.

Dog Days at the Gardens

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Every Saturday in August through October. Admission: $3 per pup, $10 adult, $8 for ages 65+, $5 for ages 3-17. $20 season-long Dog Membership. Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw. smithgilbertgardens.com/dogdays

Explore the outdoors with your furry friends with a walk through Kennesaw’s own botanic garden. The grounds around the historical Hiram Butler House contain 17 acres of plants and themed garden areas. You’ll see roses, bonsai trees, a teahouse, waterfall and more. Also a wildlife habitat, the garden shows off local birds and other critters. Only one dog per adult can accompany you on Dog Days and no dogs are allowed into any special exhibits.