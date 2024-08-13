Whether your grandkids are still finger painting or taking high school art history class, enjoying Atlanta-area art presentations together is a great way to bond. And when everyone is critiquing artwork or fully immersed in crafting, there’s less time for squabbling.

Here are local events to help unleash the inner artist:

See a quilt display at the High Museum

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m., closed Monday, exhibit through January 2025 included in $23.50 general admission, children 6 or younger free. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta.

The High Museum’s newly extended collection of gorgeously crafted quilts by Black women is on show in “Patterns in Abstraction: Black Quilts from the High’s Collection.” A viewing can underline the appeal of this art form and give you and your grandchildren a new shared interest. Be sure to talk about the show’s theme while you browse. The exhibit is meant to encourage people to think about how quilts made by Black women can change the way we perceive and understand the history of abstract art. Buy tickets here.

Piedmont Park Arts Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17-18, free admission. Piedmont Park, 1071 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Fan out across several blocks of downtown Atlanta’s extensive Piedmont Park to enjoy a variety of local art produced by painters, sculptors and crafters. The glass blowers and metal workers may be particularly appealing to teens, and there is a designated children’s area so the kiddos can create on the spot, too. It’s fun to meet some of the locals who create and sell art, and you grandparents can enjoy a whole section of antiques. The festival vibe includes acoustic music, a play area and lots of food vendors. With free admission and six or seven hours per day of festival time, you can plan around your group’s schedule and perhaps attend more than once.