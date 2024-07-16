It’s been a minute since most grandkids in the Atlanta area could sharpen their minds in the classroom, and every family member might be feeling a bit of brain drain in this persistent summer heat. Grandparents can still encourage midsummer smarts with activities that involve fun facts, games, and interactive activities. Along with the bonding, you can benefit from new experiences and hobbies, which are known to combat the memory decline that comes with aging.

Here are some options for this week:

A Garden With Wings Butterfly Exhibit

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Aug. 3. Exhibit is $3, admission $5 for ages 3-17 and military/university students, $8 for seniors 65+ and $10 for adults; 2 and under free. Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw.

Along with lots of oohing and ahhing, this exhibit offers a friendly learning experience. It takes viewers through all the stages before emergence — with live examples — teaches kids to spot cocoons, and educates them about Georgia plants crucial to butterfly survival, like tulip poplars and passionflowers. Purchase tickets for the butterfly exhibit and the gardens here.

Explore 5 nature centers where you can take a break from the city

Interactive Movie on the Green ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

7-9 p.m. Friday, July 19. Free. The Green at Crabapple Market, 12650 Crabapple Road, Alpharetta.

As if bringing chairs or blankets to sprawl on the lawn and watching “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” wasn’t enough of a draw for the kiddos, the hosts of this free event also provide interactive kits so viewers can get involved. Try to get there early, since the 200 kits offered may run out. The event involves another brain teaser for the younger kids: Why is Santa in Alpharetta in July? Have fun with the explanations, and plan to eat at Crabapple Market before or after the show.

Explore Protect yourself and your plants while gardening in the summer heat

Marietta History Center Pop-In for Family Fun

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Free. Marietta History Center, 1 Depot Street, Marietta.

History is fun when the third Saturday of the month rolls around. That’s when the Marietta History Center features free admission and family fun activities in its galleries. Just a few featured exhibitors are on hand to expand your knowledge include the Georgia House Rabbit Society — complete with adoptable bunnies — Mathnasium, and the musical group Bach To Rock. In between the special attractions, make time to scan the exhibits to learn more about the community history of the Marietta, complete with compelling photos and artifacts.