Today's Video Headlines
Is laughter the best medicine? These clowns say yes
Credits: AJC | Robyn Hutson, Fraser Jones Sources: Red Nose International | Scientific Reports | Journal of Clinical Nursing | Laughter League
Step inside CNN Center's future transformation
The former CNN Center is undergoing a major transformation, with plans to reimagine the mixed-use space under its new name, "The Center." Credit: CP Group
How data centers are transforming Atlanta into a tech giant
Credits: Getty|Jasper Chatbox|Tesla|Pexels|Microsoft|Google|ChatGPT|Dice|Georgia Power|WSJ|The Times|Politico|Reuters|Edged|Switch|GS|Univ. of Tulsa|WaPo|CBRE
On the ground in Selma: Marchers honor defining civil rights moment
60 years after Bloody Sunday, thousands gather in Selma to honor a defining moment in the Civil Rights Movement. Credits: @erniesuggs / AJC | Getty Images | AP
Meet the rare class of 100 year olds who live in Atlanta
Centenarians hold secrets to longevity, whether through resilience or genetics. Hear their stories in the South, where life expectancy is the lowest in the US.
Fast facts on Ted Danson
Actor Ted Danson is best known for his starring role on the NBC sitcom "Cheers" in the 1980s and early '90s. He's also a conservationist and an author.
Credit: Elizabeth Crumbly
Honing a craft: Storyteller Josie Bailey has spent 30 years building an audience
Storyteller Josie Bailey performed in the summer of 2023 at the GEM Theatre in Calhoun, Georgia.