error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
Breaking: Massive $9.7 billion data center proposed near LaGrange

Aging in Atlanta

Club 291

0:10
AJC |1 hour ago

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
2:42

Is laughter the best medicine? These clowns say yes

Credits: AJC | Robyn Hutson, Fraser Jones Sources: Red Nose International | Scientific Reports | Journal of Clinical Nursing | Laughter League

54m ago
Placeholder Image
0:35

Step inside CNN Center's future transformation

The former CNN Center is undergoing a major transformation, with plans to reimagine the mixed-use space under its new name, "The Center." Credit: CP Group

2h ago
Placeholder Image
1:47

How data centers are transforming Atlanta into a tech giant

Credits: Getty|Jasper Chatbox|Tesla|Pexels|Microsoft|Google|ChatGPT|Dice|Georgia Power|WSJ|The Times|Politico|Reuters|Edged|Switch|GS|Univ. of Tulsa|WaPo|CBRE

Placeholder Image
1:25

On the ground in Selma: Marchers honor defining civil rights moment

60 years after Bloody Sunday, thousands gather in Selma to honor a defining moment in the Civil Rights Movement. Credits: @erniesuggs / AJC | Getty Images | AP

More From Aging in Atlanta

Placeholder Image
7:02

Meet the rare class of 100 year olds who live in Atlanta

Centenarians hold secrets to longevity, whether through resilience or genetics. Hear their stories in the South, where life expectancy is the lowest in the US.

Placeholder Image
0:53

Fast facts on Ted Danson

Actor Ted Danson is best known for his starring role on the NBC sitcom "Cheers" in the 1980s and early '90s. He's also a conservationist and an author.

Placeholder Image

Credit: Fran Jeffries

0:12

Senior Ball 2024

Placeholder Image

Credit: Elizabeth Crumbly

0:31

Honing a craft: Storyteller Josie Bailey has spent 30 years building an audience

Storyteller Josie Bailey performed in the summer of 2023 at the GEM Theatre in Calhoun, Georgia.