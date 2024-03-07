3 stretches beneficial for health care workers

As a health care professional, helping others can be an all-day thing, from being on the clock to friends and family at home. A demanding schedule makes it hard to pencil in some much-needed self-care, but it can be done.

“Sitting or standing for long periods of time can wear down your spine. Gravity starts to pull you down and poor postural habits may start to creep in,” said Airrosti, a nationwide rehab center. “Taking a minute or two to stretch can help improve your posture, balance your weight, and realign your spine.”

Here are three stretches that are beneficial for health care workers.

Back extensions

Back extensions, or the standing lumbar extension, can be done sitting down or standing up.

Here’s how to do it:

Start by standing with your feet shoulder width apart.

Then, extend your back, well, backward.

You can place your hands on your back or hips for extra support.

Don’t overextend your back; it can cause injury. Instead, go gently back and then bring your body forward. Repeat a few times and then take a break.

Wrist stretch

Whether you’re holding a surgical instrument or a pen, or typing, the use of the fingers and hands can lead to wrist pain and arthritis. Practicing simple wrist stretches can help prevent injury.

A simple wrist stretch includes the following:

Place one hand in front of you with your fingers pointed toward the ceiling.

With the opposite hand, lightly pull the fingers back and hold for 5-10 seconds. Then repeat.

Hamstring and quads

Not only is the hamstring and quad stretch a pain reliever ,but it’s also relaxing. Here’s how to do it:

While standing, place one foot on a chair or stool.

With the heel digging into the stool or chair, point your toes toward the ceiling.

Lightly bend at the waist, touching either the knee, shin, ankle or toes (depending on comfort and flexibility).

Hold the position for a few second and then repeat.

Stretching helps improve posture and physical performance, increases blood flow, and heal and prevent injuries. Before doing any stretches, ensure the muscles are warmed up to avoid getting a strain or injury.