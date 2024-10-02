Getting out as the weather cools: 6 Atlanta activities in October

It’s never that hard to say goodbye to the summer heat as fall fully comes into being in October. Atlanta temperatures drop, making it the perfect month to get out and enjoy everything happening around the city. From fall festivals to food-based events to plenty of family-friendly fun, October is full of things to do.

Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

Check out a fall festival

Wire & Wood Songwriters Festival

6 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Free admission. Downtown Alpharetta, 1 South Main Street, Alpharetta. wireandwoodalpharetta.com

Bringing together nationally and locally recognized musicians, the Wire & Wood Songwriters Festival includes 30 performances across six stages. Musicians not only share their music, but tell the stories of what inspired their songs. With each original song, you’ll gain insight into the music community while hearing some great music. Stages are spread out around downtown Alpharetta, with the biggest cluster around City Hall.

Johns Creek Arts Festival

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Free admission. Green space across from Atlanta Athletic Club, 1930 Bobby Jones Drive, Johns Creek. splashfestivals.com/events-festivals/johns-creek-arts-festival

Now in its 11th year, the Johns Creek Arts Festival shares the creations of 140 artisans from across the country. Check out pottery, painting, metalwork, folk art, glass jewelry and more. Visit the Kids Zone as well for face painting, sand art, inflatables and mechanical rides. Should you build up an appetite from all the shopping, there are a variety of food trucks ready to serve you. Wine and beer are also available. Live entertainment rounds out the weekend with continuous performances near the food court.

Chow down on local eats

Taste & Brews Fall Festival

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13. Free admission. Etowah River Park, 600 Brown Industrial Parkway, Canton. tasteandbrews.com

For foodies and beer lovers, the Taste & Brews Fall Festival is a must-attend event. Focusing on flavors from the South, you’ll find food representing a variety of culinary traditions. Sample barbecue, tacos, Southern favorites and more. Craft beers and brews from locally-sourced vendors combine with delicious eats for a filling weekend. Walk through the famers market to pick up your favorite sauces, seasonings and other items when you need a break from all the eats.

Taste of Atlanta

7-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. VIP tickets $125. General admission tickets $95. Epicurean Hotel Atlanta, 117 W Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta. midtown.tasteofatlanta.com

This year’s Taste of Atlanta is going bigger. There’s more food, desserts, craft cocktails and beers, and a global selection of wines. Named the ultimate Midtown culinary experience, tickets offer unlimited tastes and sips from 25 of the area’s best restaurants. You can also enjoy demos by chefs and bartenders, interactive experiences and music. VIP ticket holders can enter the event an hour earlier and walk home with a swag bag.

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC Credit: Bob Andres/AJC

Bring the grandkids along

HarvestFest and Scarecrows in The Square

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Free admission. Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square, 50 North Park Square NE, Marietta. mariettaga.gov/1258/HarvestFest

Combining an arts and crafts show, pie eating contest, Touch-a-Truck, costume contest and more, HarvestFest is a busy, family-friendly event. Get into the Halloween spirit by dressing up for Halloween Happenings, the kids’

area. Cheer on your favorite contestant in the pie eating contest while you enjoy your lunch. Check out the cool scarecrows set up around the square as you explore everything this daylong festival has to offer.

Air Dot Show Tour

Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27. General admission tickets start at $35. Atlanta Regional Airport, 7 Falcon Drive, Peachtree City. airshowatlanta.com

See a variety of aircraft take to the sky and fly in perfect formation at the Air Dot Show Tour. Pilots flying helicopters, jets and more show off their stuff as you look on. Georgia State Patrol, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and various demo teams soar above the Atlanta Regional Airport. Ticket prices vary based on seating accommodations and parking location, with opportunities to reserve seats and viewing boxes. Gates open at 9 a.m. so get settled in before the show’s noon start time.