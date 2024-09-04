7 fall activities you can enjoy with the grandkids

Fall is a great time for family activities, particularly ones outdoors. There’s no surprise that the crisp weather and changing leaves would be the time when lots of fun outdoor activities are planned in and around metro Atlanta. Many of these are perfect for spending time with your grandkids. Whether you want a little adventure, a scenic walk, or some spooky fun, here are a few suggestions for fall activities you can enjoy as a family.

The Little Five Points Halloween Festival & Parade

The Little 5 Points Halloween Festival & Parade is packed with lots of fun activities for all ages to enjoy. The parade is just one of several events taking place in Little Five Points Oct. 19 and 20. The colorful and whimsical parade will feature floats, costumes, and a marching band on Sunday, Oct. 20 starting at 2 p.m. But here are a few more activities you might want to check out. You can determine which ones are suitable for your little ones. There will be a Monster Sticker Hunt on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. as well as a 3D Haunted House at the Little Five Points Community Center taking place both days from noon until dark. Also happening both days will be an Artist Market on Euclid Avenue from noon to 6 p.m. If you’ve got older grandkids who don’t mind a little more chilling adventure, a clairvoyant tour guide will take guests on a mile-long 1.5-hour walk through Little Five Point’s historic and creepy landmarks. These guided tours will take place every weekend from Sept. 29 through Nov. 5.

Apple picking in the mountains

This is a little bit of a drive from metro Atlanta but totally worth the trip up to the mountains of Blue Ridge and Ellijay. Visit any number of apple orchards in the area where you can pick your own apples, enjoy fresh baked pastries, and sample fresh cider. At Mercier Orchards in Blue Ridge, you can take a wagon ride through the orchard then shop at their market and bakery. If you love Christmas décor, you’ll be in heaven inside the market. But that’s just one of the orchards you can visit. Others include B.J. Reece, Panorama, Hillcrest and Red Apple Barn. This is a perfect day trip for the family that enjoys the outdoors. mercier-orchards.com, reeceorchards.com, panoramaorchards.com, hillcrestorchards.net, redapplebarn.com

Buford Corn Maze

No family fall outing is complete without a trip to a corn maze. And there are lots to choose from. One that has something for everyone is the Buford Corn Maze at 4470 Bennett Rd. in Buford. This place has it all: A corn maze, haunted forest, a pumpkin patch, animal viewing, hayrides, a jumping pillow, pony rides, a barnyard grill and just as important, clean restroom facilities. Single tickets are $16.85 for the corn maze and haunted forest and combo tickets are available as well. For those who can’t do it all in one trip or who want to come back with friends, season passes are also available. bufordcornmaze.com

Boo at the Zoo

What’s better than a little fall fun and cool animals in one place? Zoo Atlanta’s Boo at the Zoo promises fun for every member of the family. Boo at the Zoo runs Oct. 19 and 20 and Oct. 26 and 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s a family-friendly Halloween festival featuring costumed characters, photo ops and trick-or-treating. All this takes place surrounded by zoo residents such as vultures, gila monsters and Komodo dragons. Boo at the Zoo is free to Zoo Atlanta members and kids under 3. Everyone else enjoys all the festivities for the price of general admission. Some of the activities include kids’ crafts, carnival games, a train ride, kids’ trick-or-treat lane and strolling characters to grab photos with. zooatlanta.org/event/boo-at-the-zoo

Stone Mountain Park’s Pumpkin Festival

Stone Mountain Park’s Pumpkin Festival, which runs Fridays through Sundays, Sept. 14 to Nov. 3, is packed with activities for families to enjoy. Take a ride to the top of Stone Mountain in a cable car offering 360-degree views of the surrounding scenery. Or if cool, glowing dinosaurs would impress the grandkids, walk through a wooded trail and see more than 20 life-sized dinos. After dark these massive creatures glow. There’s also mini golf, fairy tale scenes, and a pie eating contest. The Summit Skyride opens at 10 a.m. and the Pumpkin Festival and other attractions open at 2 p.m. One day admission, including attractions, is $34.99 for children and $39.99 for adults. But options also include a meal plan, VIP access and sunset attractions. stonemountainpark.com/activity/events/pumpkin-festival

Fall foliage train ride

This is another adventure that requires a bit of a drive, but it’s unmatched if you enjoy a leisurely ride through the mountains to see stunning fall foliage. You’ll hop on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway at 241 Depot St., Blue Ridge and head to McCaysville and Copperhill, Tennessee. It happens onboard a train that runs alongside the beautiful Toccoa River to your destination and back to Blue Ridge. There’s an open-air coach — make sure to pack a hoodie or jacket in case the weather is a little cool — and there’s a closed coach, premier coach and handicap accessible coach depending on your preference. Fall rides run from Sept. 19 to Nov. 5. Choose between two-hour and four-hour trips. Tickets start at $45.00/$49.99 for the two-hour trip and $52.99/$74.99 for the four-hour excursion. brscenic.com

Helen Oktoberfest

Here’san outing that would make you really cool in the eyes of your older grandkids — Oktoberfest in Helen. Imagine a quaint Bavarian town about an hour and a half northeast of Atlanta made to look like an Alpine village. This mountain town festival features dancing, live entertainment, and, plenty of beer. But brews aren’t the only reason to visit Helen for Oktoberfest. There are amazing hiking trails — watch for bears — as well as several downtown restaurants and bars. In the summer you can see hundreds of tubers floating down the river that runs through the downtown area. But in the fall you’re more likely to see fishing enthusiasts snagging hungry trout. helenchamber.com/oktoberfest