Margaret Jacobs may have lived the majority of her 102 years in Atlanta, but that hasn’t stopped her from seeing the world.

Fueled by a zest for life, Jacobs’ global travels have taken her to all the continents except one. In recent years, she’s taken a liking to river cruises.

“We did a Rhine River cruise … it was delightful. We started in Basel, Switzerland, and went up to Amsterdam,” she said.

Travel is more than just sightseeing for her; it’s about learning. “You learn something different about each culture.”

From an HBCU education to a decades-long career

Back in Atlanta, where she was born Aug. 25, 1922, in a tiny hospital downtown, Jacobs still navigates the streets behind the wheel.

“I limit myself to a 4-mile radius from my home,” she said. “It allows me to keep medical appointments, grocery shop, and go to the cleaners.”

She is a proud alumna of Clark College’s class of 1944 and a female graduate before a secondary education was fully en vogue for women — particularly Black women. But Jacobs always knew education was in her future.

“Whenever my mother talked to me about my plans, she always prefaced it with, ‘when you finish college,’” she said.

Jacobs retired as a principal with Atlanta City Schools after a decades-long career that included navigating significant social changes. She vividly recalls the challenges of school integration in the 1960s.

“I inherited about 10 white teachers during that time,” she said. “Most didn’t want to be there, and they didn’t know how to treat or understand Black children because they hadn’t been exposed.” Yet, under her leadership, barriers began to break down. “Two or three stayed. … We learned to adjust to each other’s cultures.”

Continuing a legacy

Her active lifestyle continues socially, thanks in part to her friend Janice Harris. Harris hosts a regular roundtable dinner in “Lady Margaret’s” honor, where guests gather to hear Jacobs share her life stories and wisdom. She notes Jacobs’ ability to communicate and recall events is exceptional, which may be in part due to her decades of studies.

Her advice for younger generations? Get an education, make time to unplug from cellphones and relax.

“We need to learn how to get along with people,” she said. “We need to understand people’s differences so we’re not antagonized by them.”

When asked about the secret to her longevity, Jacobs laughs.

“I don’t know how it happened! We had cocktails, we partied, we had fun. I don’t have a secret — I’m just enjoying life.”

As for her legacy, her wish is a heartwarming one: “That I was kind and respectful and enjoyed people and helped people along the way … what I did for them and with them would help improve their lives.”