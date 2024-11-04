Having fostered several hundred children, Rose Diggs knows the challenges young people face in the foster care system. But she knows the strength of character and adaptability they display, too. That knowledge led her to step out nearly a decade ago and found an organization that supports children in vulnerable circumstances.

“As a seasoned foster parent who has cared for over 300 children, I have witnessed firsthand the immense challenges faced by young individuals,” Diggs told the AJC. “Through these profound experiences, a deep-seated conviction was born — a conviction to create a support system that would empower these resilient spirits and help them unlock the boundless potential that often lies dormant due to limited opportunities. I felt the need and I heard the inner cries.”

Organization initiatives

Through its ties with the state Department of Human Services, that organization, Down 7 Up 8, locates children in foster care and works in several ways to create and maintain security for them. The organization aligns each child it serves with a mentor, assists children in need with back-to-school supplies and backpacks, and supplies Christmas gifts, shoes, clothing, and pajamas through its Holiday Hearts program.

Children served also participate in a handful of programming initiatives designed for empowerment and building a social life. “Boys to Men and Princess for a Day: Together As One” is an event that treats kids to a sit-down dinner with etiquette lessons where they hear from speakers — sometimes successful area businesspeople.

The organization’s Tutoring for Success and Teach Me How To programs facilitate virtual tutoring and mentorship throughout the year. The latter promotes knowledge of everyday skills, recreational activities and navigation of pivotal life events. Some of the initiatives Diggs listed are shopping for healthy groceries, financial literacy, writing and recording music, fly fishing, applying to college, preparing meals, and dressing for success.

Contributed by Down 7 Up 8

Inspiration for impact

Some of Diggs’ inspiration to help children in the foster care system comes from her parents who took in young people in Diggs’ birthplace of Liberia, West Africa. She grew up seeing how children benefited from adults who stepped in to meet their needs when their biological families couldn’t. Her parents also made entrepreneurship attractive to her. Her father, an attorney, began his law firm just after graduating from law school. Her mother owned a beauty salon and dabbled in food. When she was about 9, Diggs asked her parents to finance a candy store endeavor for her. They did, and during her adult life, she has owned multiple businesses spanning several industries.

“As a member of the 55-plus age demographic myself, I’ve learned a thing or two about navigating the entrepreneurial landscape later in life,” she said. “Embrace your wealth of experience: Your age is not a weakness but a strength. The decades you’ve spent in the workforce, the lessons you’ve learned, and the network you’ve built are invaluable assets. Leverage this expertise to help guide your business decisions and provide unparalleled insights to your team.”

Adaptation to a digital landscape can look daunting, but she said it’s necessary for entrepreneurs in this age bracket as they strive to maintain relevance, seek out new opportunities and streamline operations. Finding mentors is also important, she said, as they can provide valuable perspective and guidance. She also recommends other entrepreneurs leverage their networks, which can yield investors, team members and partnerships.

Contributed by Down 7 Up 8

Lifting up children

Diggs is looking to the future of Down 7 Up 8 with even greater stability in mind. Children enter the foster care system at all hours of the day and night. She often sees kids cycling through multiple home settings from the get-go with school changes thrown in, and that upheaval can be deeply traumatizing, she pointed out. A home where children can stay until the state’s Division of Family & Children Services can find more permanent settings is next. That way, she explained, the foster care process — securing dental and medical care and schooling — can begin with a stable living situation in place.

Since its inception in 2015, Down 7 Up 8 has helped many young people live healthier, more stable lives. Struggling students, Diggs said, have become honor roll graduates thanks to the organization’s tutoring support. She’s seen parents moved to tears by the Holiday Hearts program. She’s watched children gain confidence through meal planning and prep programs as they gain practical life skills and strengthen bonds with their caregivers.

“These are just a sampling of the countless uplifting stories we’ve facilitated through our impactful work,” she said. “Our programs truly make a lasting difference in the lives of the children and families we serve.”

To donate to Down 7 Up 8 initiatives or for more information, visit https://www.down7up8inc.org/.