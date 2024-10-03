Cancer found its way into Buffie Jubard’s life when her mother was diagnosed about a decade ago. Jubard had already been supporting breast cancer fundraising with charitable donations through sales from a jewelry company she worked for.

Despite her familiarity with the disease, she wasn’t prepared for her mom’s diagnosis.

“It was not something that anyone expects to have happen to their family member,” she said. “I know it happens every day. We all know someone — a loved one, a friend — that has been given a diagnosis of cancer.”

Jubard, 55, remembers her mother receiving a bag during treatment with some items for patients.

“It was mostly things that people had donated, and they just kind of put it together, but my mom was so excited about this bag because I think she just thought, ‘Someone thought to put this together,’” Jubard said. “And so, I saw her excitement.”

That enthusiasm got Jubard thinking about how to make an impact that went beyond monetary donations. She got the idea to make bracelets, purchased supplies for 62 of them, and donated them to the clinic where her mother had received treatment.

“And then, it just kind of inspired me like, ‘Wow, could I do more of this?’” she said.

‘A grassroots initiative’

“More” turned out to be a group of 24 women who would congregate at Jubard’s house and put together kits for breast cancer survivors. Jubard began calling it The Chemo Care Kit Project.

“It was kind of just like a grassroots initiative,” she said. “I see power in community, and I believe women desire community. So, if I could do something to bring women together in my community that was what I wanted to do and make this the vehicle that’s bringing us all together and serving other women.”

The kits contained little comforts like lotion, socks, nausea-relieving drops, lip balm, Jubard’s bracelets, and a handwritten note. Jubard began adding the notes in 2021, having her helpers write and sign them. They’re little messages that let patients with cancer know someone is thinking of them.

The project has morphed in different directions over the years. In 2019 and 2020, Jubard hosted a fashion show to raise money for the kits. That event turned out to be too much to sustain, so now she collects donations for the $30 it takes to assemble each kit before dropping them off at area treatment facilities like the Atlanta Cancer Care Center and with patients whom she hears about through word-of-mouth. She also opened the distribution of the kits to all female patients with cancer, not just those facing breast cancer. And Jubard has found different ways to involve others, which she feels has elevated the project.

“I just saw empowerment in that — empowering other women through women’s own journeys with cancer,” she said. “I mean, you have friends and family, and they can do so much, but when you have other people surrounding you, even in this kind of obscure way, (it’s) a gift.”

Giving hope

Heidi Carr, a breast cancer survivor, has helped assemble kits and garner donations for the past few years. She recalled an acquaintance randomly choosing a kit during treatment with a note that turned out to be from Carr.

“A friend of mine … she and I kind of lived in the same neighborhood at different points … I got a text from her one day with a picture of the kit with the card,” Carr said. “It was mine, and she goes, ‘Oh, my gosh! Is this you?’ I was like, ‘It is!’ And she said it meant so much to her because she was really struggling, going to treatment that day.”

It’s been 17 years since Carr’s last cancer treatment, but she vividly remembers what the process is like and how little things, like the kits, can be uplifting.

“It’s just like knowing, ‘OK, somebody else has been through this. They’ve made it. They’re giving me hope,” she said.

‘Just give what you can’

A few years into the project, Jubard was focused on goals — handing out a certain number of kits every time she began a new iteration. She felt like she’d be more motivated to keep going that way; last year, she gave out about 300 of them. She listened, though, when her mother encouraged her to look beyond numbers, and that’s where her motivation lies now.

“‘Just allow people that care about this to give and just give what you can,’” she recalls her mom saying. “You can’t control it. You know you’re asking people to give to you for you to, in turn, take that and do something special.”

Those interested in donating this year may do so at chemocarekitproject.com through Nov. 1.