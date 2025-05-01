Family-owned businesses keep generations working under the same roof

Family helping families

Carrie and Ralph Roeger began their first restaurant, now called Rally Point Grille, in 2015. The two former Marines wanted a spot where veterans could share their stories and see military memorabilia on the walls.

The restaurant, specializing in hearty American fare, exists in Woodstock and Ellijay, and there’s a franchised location in Augusta. From the beginning, Carrie said, their daughter, Samantha Roeger, was involved. At 15, she started out in dishwashing — “hated it” — and moved up to the hostess stand. 10 years later, she’s bar manager and assistant floor manager.

“She’s really grown up and matured in the hospitality business right alongside us,” Carrie said. “She’s gone through the struggles of what it’s like to be the owner’s daughter. People look at her like she gets favoritism, and she does. Let’s face it — a lot of family businesses are like that. But she had to. She had to grow up in that world where she was the owner’s daughter and had to deal with that type of expectation and judgment.”

For Carrie, 55, and Ralph, 66, selling their first franchise was a major milestone. They supported the beginning of another family business as a husband-and-wife duo opened the Augusta location.

Credit: Contributed by Rally Pointe Grille Credit: Contributed by Rally Pointe Grille

They’re continuing the trend by using their food truck as an entry point for veterans who want to get into the industry. A veteran-run nonprofit called Let’s Chow helped Rally Point secure the food truck, and the couple is helping veterans who may not be ready to start a brick-and-mortar business build their acumen and establish a clientele before applying for loans.

The Roegers also plan to continue building out the franchise portion of the business, and Carrie hopes to see Samantha move into higher leadership roles. But she’ll always be able to reference her humble beginnings.

“She’ll be able to say, ‘You know what? I get it. I started in dish just like you. I’ve done all of the things just like you,’” Carrie said. “Part of my responsibility as the business owner and as her mother is to craft this pathway for her, so that when she’s in a leadership position she has all the credibility.”

Credit: Contributed by Steve Cook Credit: Contributed by Steve Cook

‘A double-edged sword’

Steve Cook has owned and run Atlas Flags, Incorporated, in Tucker since 2014, although the business has actually existed since 1938. The shop makes flags, table drapes, banners and the small flags that go to newly naturalized citizens.

“We make a million of those flags a year to give out and have for about eight years now,” Cook said.

Right now, he and his son in law, Adam Bright, collaborate to run the business. Cook has seen the work strengthen bonds.

“It can pull you closer. I think, ultimately, it builds and strengthens relationships. I think it can strain them as well,” he said. “We work a lot of hours. You try not to make it spill off to your home life, but it does.”

It’s hard, too, when a family member can no longer participate. Cook’s son, Andrew Cook, passed away in late 2023 when he was leaving work late one night. The loss of his presence at Atlas, alongside the grief the family experienced, has been difficult, but Steve feels Andrew would want to see the shop thrive.

“That made it tough because you live, eat, and breathe the business,” Steve said. “And then it’s tough to lose part of that … It’s what you do as a result of those problems, issues or challenges that makes you or the business stronger or better. And my son was involved in it and wanted nothing but success for it. So that’s what he will continue to want. He just can’t physically contribute to that anymore.”

Steve, at 63 still works steadily, but he’s discussing with family the prospect of pulling back a few years from now and letting Bright take on an even greater role. This means prep for a transition.

“I’m trying to show him some of the things that I do on a daily basis that he doesn’t participate in and try to allow him to be ready to take over the reins,” Steve said. “I can be in the background and be able to support him but then maybe actually use that boat that I have in my backyard.”

Ultimately, having a family owned business has afforded unique opportunities for the whole family, and drawbacks have been worth the effort, Cook said.

“There are certainly benefits. It’s provided a great lifestyle for all of us, and even for the ones that aren’t involved in the business. They benefit, as well, from that,” he said. “So, I guess it’s a double-edged sword, and you have to learn to adapt.”

Credit: Contributed by Jan Shields Credit: Contributed by Jan Shields

Differing skill sets

Polystone Creations began in Lawrenceville supplying raw materials like cultured marble for residential builds. Around 2000, it transitioned to custom color countertops for aircraft — a niche market.

Shields’ middle child, Ben Shields, began working while he was in high school to learn from a group that had asked to use the Polystone Creations facility to get their own aircraft supply business off the ground. The Shields ultimately decided to switch from residential to aircraft supply. Ben learned the technical ropes, and Jan ran the administrative side of things, and the pivot paid off. Today, the company supplies major players like United Airlines and Delta Air Lines. The business moved to Cleveland in 2015.

Polystone, Jan pointed out, has been Ben’s only employer. Her oldest son, Alan Shields, Jr., joined the company about 15 years ago to handle IT functions. The differing skill sets and experiences her children bring to the table have bolstered the business as it has grown and changed, Jan said, and they’ve complemented her own production-oriented thought process.

Although she’s 90% owner and Ben holds 10%, the two share joint decision-making abilities. Jan said she likes the setup because Ben provides support in this area, even when their opinions differ. The situation can sometimes be challenging, though, because the two are hesitant, out of mutual respect, to be definitive.

“Sometimes, someone needs to just call it,” she said. “That’s the part we struggle with, and it’s because of our love and respect for one another.”

The dynamic stems from Jan’s magnanimous relationship with her kids.

“You see things on TV where you’ve got this matriarch. She rules the roost, and she calls the shots,” Jan said. “I don’t have that relationship with my kids, and I would never want that.”

At this point, Jan, 73, knows it would be hard to sell a niche business. Her goal is to distribute her responsibilities among her children and to step into retirement and advisement eventually.

“I want this to be a strong and healthy business … The days are numbered. You’re on a timeline, everybody’s on a timeline. And so, I realize that, too.” she said. “‘It’s great to have heirs.”