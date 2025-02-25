Club 291 stands the test of time in southwewst Atlanta

Taylor is perched in his usual spot at the bar drinking a Heineken from a cold mug. He recalls his first visit in 1972. He had just turned 21. The club was called Cisco’s then, and it was one of many discos “all up and down” Campbellton Road, he said. The first person Taylor spied in the club was Walt Frazier The Atlantan and basketball superstar had led the New York Knicks to a championship in 1970 and would lead them to another in 1973.

Frazier was the caliber of clientele who frequented the nightclub scene on Campbellton Road in the 1970s and 1980s, recalls Atlanta vocalist Eartha Sims, 70, a regular at the southwest Atlanta clubs back then. Glamour girls, Black men with money and politicians frequented the clubs, she said.

“It was a place to see and be seen.”

She recalled some of the other night spots.

“Mr. V’s Figure 8, Marko’s, Wild Cherry, Cisco’s — all those clubs were in this area. We had choices.” It was a time to be classy, Sims said. “You felt like you had to dress up to go in there or you might not get in.”

Many of those popular night spots have since closed, but Club 291 continues to endure, Ogletree said. It has settled in to being a friendly, casual, nightclub and community events venue.

Enduring for decades

The building changed hands a few times since 1962 when it opened as a bar called Old Ted’s. From 1972 through 1982, it operated as the popular Cisco’s. From 1983 to 1985, it was a jazz club called Bunkie’s, according to Ogletree.

His father, B.J. “Big Tree” Ogletree, and business partner, Joe Miller, acquired the building in 1985. B.J. Ogletree, who was a commander in the American Legion, brought American Legion Post 291 into the building. Ogletree and Miller also decided to continue to operate the space as a night spot and named it Club 291.

In 2001, B.J. Ogletree died; Miller died in 2005. At that point, Ronnie helped his mom, Lillian, operate the club until she died last March. That’s when Ronnie, 66, took over operations. After years of being in the family business, he said he knew what it would take to keep the club running smoothly and hopefully pass it down to his nine children.

“We cater to people in this community. We know what they like,” Ogletree said.

Each night at the club has a different focus. On Mondays, the club hosts charity bingo to raise money for homeless veterans and children and youth programs. Wednesdays see the club buzzing with friendly card games of spades and bid whist with karaoke later in the evening. Thursday nights highlight comedians who want to try out their jokes. On Fridays, the club caters to local masonic groups and on Saturdays the focus is on the club’s bread and butter events: birthdays, receptions and reunions.

Then there’s the big Sunday crowd. With free admission, partygoers enjoy a free buffet of fried chicken, fish and pork chop dinners with cakes, pies and pudding desserts. Alcoholic drinks are reasonably priced and a DJ cranks out hits for the steppers and line dancers who sometimes show up in matching outfits.

By 9 p.m., the house band is posted up in front of the dance floor and a sign-up sheet is brimming with the names of singers intent on entertaining the appreciative crowd with blues, R&B, and soulful tunes.

Ronnie Ogletree, in a crisp white vest, black shirt, slacks and a striking black cowboy hat, gets the party started. He calls Mama LaFunk, a fixture on Sunday nights who cranks up the crowd with a bluesy number.

Taking the stage and ‘The Black Cheers’

Sims, the local vocalist, only recently started going back to Club 291 for the live music, which she said she absolutely loves. She calls the Sunday performances a “showcase for regular folks and an outlet or let-your-hair-down time for professional singers,” like herself.

Eventually, Sims’ name is called. She has performed with a number of the band members who know her jazzy R&B style. She sets the club on fire with her rendition of Mary J. Blige’s “Just Fine.”

Zonia Francois Allen is a vendor and entertainer at Club 291. For three years, she has offered an array of items — hats, purses, jewelry, and even detergent — in the back of the club. Ronnie Ogletree allowed her to set up her shop there.

“I wouldn’t trade this place for the world,” Allen said. “No matter how you’re feeling, this place is a pick-me-up,” she said before heading to the stage to belt out “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone.”

Singer Sherry “Shortkutt” Watson heard about Club 291 from friends after moving to Atlanta from Virginia about a year ago.

“I come here to relax,” she said. “It’s so chill.”

Longtime patron Lillian “ATL Liz” White has a placard reserving her seat at Club 291.

“I’ve been here since the club has been in existence,” said White, 74. She goes to the club mostly every Sunday and for bingo on Mondays. She had a close relationship with owner Lillian Ogletree. Eleven years ago, White convinced Lillian to feature a live band on Sunday nights. It’s been a big hit ever since, patrons say.

Some call Club 291 the Black “Cheers” after the TV sitcom where everybody knows your name. Others call it a juke joint or a hole-in-the-wall. Whatever they call it, one thing is for sure — according to White, “we have a good time.”

Club 291 is open evenings and nights at 3011 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta.