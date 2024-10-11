Putting on the glitz: Senior Atlantans party at mayor’s annual ball

She didn’t want to miss this party.

Gayle Morgan-Bryant, 67, said she rushed home to Atlanta from a Caribbean cruise to attend this year’s Mayor’s Senior Ball. After enjoying a number of the city’s senior balls over the years, Morgan-Bryant said she was determined not to miss this one.

“It’s just one event the city of Atlanta offers to seniors that I feel so very grateful for,” the retiree said.

Morgan-Bryant was one of 3,500 city senior residents who dined and danced the evening away at the free event at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis Saturday, Sept. 7. The dance was open to Atlanta residents who are 65 and older. This year’s theme was “Putting on the Glitz.”

Local seniors packed ballrooms on three floors at the hotel on Peachtree Street. Entertainment included performances by The Temptations Review, Dottie Peoples, and Syleena Johnson.

“Everyone looks classy and elegant. We all took dress to impress to a new level,” said Monica Johnson, who was attending her third senior ball.

The resident of the Marian Road high-rise in Buckhead said she was having a magnificent time.

“The entertainers, food, music, speakers and last but not least, the seniors were awesome.” she said. “It felt like I was starring in my own Cinderella movie attending the ball. ”

She sad she, like many of her friends, enjoyed the dancing and connecting and “just having a blast.”

“I love our seasoned citizens,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, looking dapper in a pink and black tuxedo, as he welcomed the city’s guests to the ball. “Since Maynard Jackson had Senior Day, all the way to now, we have the Senior Ball,” he said.

“We always want to show our love, affection and respect for our seniors.” The city even provided free shuttles to transport seniors to the dance from different locations throughout the city.

Five seniors received golden tickets that accorded them an opportunity to have lunch with Dickens.

Attendees met up with old friends and made new acquaintances. The free photo booths were a hot items. Lines formed as the elegant seniors smiled and made memories.

Between line dancing to several DJs in the three ballrooms and dining, they expressed appreciation to the city and Dickins for the event.

Helen Lewis, 88, stood out in an elegant black evening gown, and walking cane. She was being escorted by volunteer Quincy Davis. He said he volunteers at the balls to give back. He helps seniors with everything from getting on and off the bus that the city sends to senior centers to transport revelers, to “finding them sandals when their shoe heels break,” he said with a laugh.

For Robert Cathey, 68, a resident of Peachtree Senior Tower, this was his second year attending the ball.

“It was so nice last year, I had to come back. It’s just a good time.”

It was the first ball for fitness trainer Elfreda Smith, who recently moved to Atlanta after many years in Decatur.

“At 71, I enjoy being among active adults like myself,” said Smith, who snapped a selfie with the mayor. She said she is enjoying living in Fulton County in one of the senior community. “I enjoy everything that involves seniors. This dance is just one way the city treats its seniors so well.”

“It’s party time for seniors,” said Jan Roberts, as he and wife, Janet Roberts, enjoyed the Atrium ballroom.

The ball epitomizes luxury, elegance and class for Tiffani Howard.

“We are celebrating life. Living our best lives and having a great time,” she said.

Cornel Hardy, the chief operating officer of local merchandiser D&K Suit City, and one of several sponsors for the event, said he supports the ball to give back to seniors and be a blessing.

“Growing up, seniors took care of me and mentored me and helped to make me who I am today,” he said.

Gorgeous couple Gerri Longshore, 68, and Edwin Longshore, 69, were all smiles as they enjoyed the oldies and modern sounds being queued up by the DJ. This was the first senior ball for the couple, who attended Southwest High together. They went their separate ways and found each other again later in life. They’ve been married six years.

“We’ve really, truly enjoyed ourselves,” Gerri Longshore said.