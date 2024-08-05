Many folks visit North Lake Tahoe in the winter to take advantage of its snowy sports. But this mountain region is much more than a cold-weather destination. Whether you’re a fan of outdoor recreation or prefer to sit back and enjoy the view, you’ll find plenty to love throughout the summer.

Because Lake Tahoe is surrounded by the mountains of the Sierra Nevada, you’ll find plenty of hiking trails in the area. Trails range from easy to difficult, so you can find one that fits your skill level.

An example of a moderate trail is the one to Monkey Rock, a 2.6-mile round-trip trek. After the start of the trail, which coincides with the Tunnel Creek Trail, you’ll gain elevation, and it will turn into a switchback trail. Along the way, you’ll catch views of Lake Tahoe. Once at Monkey Rock, sit a spell and take in the scenic vistas. You also can snap a photo with the iconic carved granite rock that resembles a monkey. Monkey Rock is within Spooner Backcountry - Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park, so you’ll need to pay an entrance fee — $2 per person according to the most recent information available. Therefore, stick some cash in your pocket, so you can use the self-pay station upon entering the park.

If you love being on the water, a great way to experience the lake is by kayak. As one of North America’s largest alpine lakes, Lake Tahoe waters are crystal clear. While kayaking, you can see the big rocks and marine life that live on the lake’s bottom.

“North Lake Tahoe offers endless recreation options for every experience level,” said Kevin Hickey, owner/director of Tahoe Adventure Company. “Kayaking and paddle boarding are both easy to learn, accessible, and allow visitors to connect with the lake up close and personally. The water is incredibly clear, and the views are spectacular.”

Sightseeing by bike offers another fun way to explore, and there are many paved trails that take you alongside Lake Tahoe. The 3-mile-long Tahoe East Shore Trail takes you from Incline Village to Sand Harbor State Park from the water’s edge. During your journey, there are many spots where you can stop to enjoy the lake views.

There are several bike rental companies in North Lake Tahoe, so you can get the right one for you. This includes electric bikes, hybrid bikes, mountain bikes, and even kids’ bikes if you bring the grandkids.

For those who want to play in the lake instead , head to Sand Harbor State Park. There you can enter the water from the beach and swim in the cool alpine waters. Bring your snorkeling gear so you can check out the marine life. The park also includes picnic areas, so you can make a day of it. If you plan to visit on a weekend or holiday, check out the Nevada State Park website so you can make day-use reservations.

Yet another way to see Lake Tahoe is during a scenic drive. Climb behind the wheel, and set off on the Lake Tahoe National Scenic Byway, nicknamed “the most beautiful drive in America.” During the 28-mile journey, not only will you see panoramic lake views, but you will also have views of the towering pine trees and snow-capped mountains.

“Whether travelers are looking for a thrill (rock climbing) on the Via Ferrata, a peaceful cruise on a clear bottom kayak tour, or a beautiful place to enjoy live music, North Lake Tahoe has it all this summer,” said Andy Chapman, president/CEO of Travel North Tahoe Nevada. “For music lovers, North Lake Tahoe is home to numerous live music events like Music on the Beach, Bluesdays, Tunes on Tap, Gambler’s Run Music Festival and more.”

Just remember to take care of the environment during your visit. “While North Lake Tahoe is your perfect summer escape, we encourage responsible travel within the destination,” Chapman said. “Become a steward of Lake Tahoe, and minimize your impact by utilizing free public transportation, like TART Connect, or our maintained network of bike paths, allowing you to park your car and get around the lake.”