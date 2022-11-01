Why older pets are sometimes perfect for older owners

Senior pets are also “less likely to be destructive in the home, and they require less exercise.” Dr. Tyler Human from Tritt Animal Hospital told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Older adults owning senior pets provide many benefits, but before running out to adopt, it’s important to also consider the challenges too.

“Any pet that lives long enough will have something happen related to their health,” Kelley said. “Testing them and having blood work early can prepare you for future complications, but have them seen annually, potentially twice a year based on the advice of your veterinarian.”

To make access to senior pets easy for older adults, some shelters offer incentives. The Golden Companions Program at Good Mews waives the adoption fee for all senior humans who adopt a senior cat. They understand the benefits of bringing senior owners and pets together.

“With a senior cat, you can expect lots of snuggles, loving affection, and the perfect companion to binge-watch a TV series with. They don’t want to play as much, preferring a nice lap to snuggle up in every day,” Bri Payne, Director of Marketing at Good Mews said.

Pet owner Cris Scopa is a proud senior owner of a senior pet. She adopted Fanny, her mother’s dachshund, upon her mother’s passing last fall. Scopa happily picked up the role of dog mom to keep Fanny in the family.

“Fanny makes me happy and brings me joy. She takes the edge off loneliness, and adds activity into my life,” Scopa said.

Linda Reeves became a senior cat mom to Pancake through a Good Mews adoption. Reeves found Pancake online through the CATalog.

“Pancake filled the void, and I hope we have many years of companionship and love,” Reeves said.

Scopa would recommend a senior pet to any of her friends, citing one particularly special moment they share each day.

“Our bedtime ritual is a perfect example of how our rhythms coincide seamlessly. I tuck her in, give her a kiss, and Fanny gives me a lick or two in return. This peaceful moment puts both our minds at rest.”

If you’re looking for a pet, consider these local shelters:

Lifeline Animal Project

lifelineanimal.org

Locations throughout metro Atlanta

Good Mews Animal Foundation

3805 Robinson Road, Marietta, 770-499-2287

goodmews.org

PAWS Atlanta

5287 Covington Highway, Decatur, 770-593-1155

pawsatlanta.org

Furkids

5235 Union Hill Road, Cumming, 770-613-0880 (Cats)

1520 Union Hill Road, Alpharetta, 678-624-1003 (Dogs)

furkids.org

Atlanta Humane Society

1565 Mansell Road, Alpharetta, and 1551 Perry Boulevard NW, Atlanta

404-875-5331

atlantahumane.org