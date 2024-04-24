At 62, Jon Bon Jovi still trains 5 to 6 times a week

At 62, Jon Bon Jovi’s in a “Blaze of Glory,” where working out and eating right are helping him stay active and youthful.

In an interview with Men’s Health, the rock star elaborated on his new workout regimen and how it has shifted — given his many injuries. Throughout his career he’s suffered from plantar fasciitis, meniscus tears, and shoulder and calf injuries.

After years of treatment facilities that offered cryotherapy, cortisone shots and chiropractors, he said he finally found what works best for his body and his needs.

He tried to hire good friend Tom Brady’s personal trainer but was told “that guy already had a job,” Men’s Health reported. These days, he works out with his trainer first thing in the morning, five to six times a week.

“I was doing a lot the usual weights and running and as I’ve gotten older inflammation and injuries started to creep in,” Bon Jovi told Men’s Health. Now he prioritizes stretching and pliability with resistance bands.

He mentioned taking “everything in moderation, even moderation.” When it comes to food, he enjoys a cookie every now and then, but rid his diet of fatty meats and is sticking instead to leaner choices like chicken and Brady’s TB12 protein shakes.

“Everything we do keeps me not only fit but feeling good,” he said.

During an interview with Mix 104.1, he was asked about touring, considering he’s releasing new music this summer. Although his fans would love to see him rock the stage, he’s not sure about that just yet.

“I don’t know about a tour,” Bon Jovi said. “It is my desire to do a tour next year, but I’m just still recovering from a major surgery.” He had surgery in 2022 because one of his vocal cords was atrophying, the Associated Press reported.

“This was unique. It wasn’t a nodule. The strong (vocal cord) was pushing the weak one around, and suddenly, my inabilities were just exacerbated,” he said.

His 16th studio album, “Forever,” drops June 7, and his four-part docuseries “Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story” is set to air Friday on Hulu.