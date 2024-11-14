3 major health tips you wish you could share with your younger self

They say youth is wasted on the young. So what health advice would you give your younger self? Recently, Redditor r/choodleficken asked older adults to share one health tip they wish they’d followed when younger, and the responses are surprisingly eye-opening. Here are some of the top tips that may inspire a healthier you:

Value sleep

“I wish I had appreciated the value of sleep when I was younger. I often stayed up late and thought I could function on little rest. Good sleep is so crucial for overall health and well-being,” one user commented.

Quality sleep is essential for long-term health; without it, you risk a range of issues, from heart disease and obesity to dementia. The National Institutes of Health recommends school-age kids get at least nine hours a night, teens eight to 10 hours, and adults a minimum of seven hours.

Explore How your habits might be hurting your hearing

Protect your hearing

“Avoid loud music at rock concerts and on headphones. Tinnitus and hearing loss is real,” advised another Redditor.

Hearing damage is permanent and often happens silently, without pain or warning. The Cleveland Clinic advises using earplugs or earmuffs and avoiding exposure to high volumes to prevent damage. It’s also smart to keep objects, like cotton swabs, out of your ears, as they can cause serious harm.

Stress management

“I wish I had known how important it is to manage stress early on,” one Redditor responded. “I often brushed off my anxiety, thinking it was just part of life. Learning to cope with stress would have made a big difference in my overall health.”

It may be easier to look the other way, but chronic stress can have serious effects on physical and mental health, increasing risks of anxiety, heart issues and even substance use. Learning to cope through healthy outlets — like exercise, mindfulness and social support — can make a big difference.

While you can’t turn back time, it’s never too late to make small changes that your future self will thank you for.