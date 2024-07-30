Embrace ‘slow living’ for well-being in a hectic world

In today’s fast-paced world, burnout and stress have become so common they’ve spawned their own meme culture. However, a growing movement is embracing a different approach: slow living. But what exactly is this lifestyle, and can it really benefit our well-being?

At its core, slow living is about being more intentional with our time and energy, according to Harvard Health. It’s not about doing less, but rather focusing on what truly matters and savoring life’s moments.

@jodie.melissa At one point alot of slow living content I saw felt out of reach/ too far from my current reality, but when I starting making small swaps and just thought about my time/ how I can spend it being slower and more mindful that’s when I was actually able to make small changes 🪴 #slowlivingmovement #slowlivinglifestyle #slowingdownisgood #mindfulnesstips ♬ original sound - jodie.melissa

“(It’s) about creating meaningful connections with the people and environment around us, living a life without haste or worry, and taking time to appreciate small moments,” Candace Kotkin-De Carvalho, a licensed social worker, told the Healthy.

This lifestyle shift encourages people to resist the constant pressure to be productive and instead prioritize self-care, rest and mindfulness. By being more intentional, we create space to make more conscious decisions about these aspects of our lives. Research suggests that beyond reducing stress, slow living can improve focus, enhance social connections and even benefit physical health by lowering blood pressure, Harvard Health reported.

If you’re worried slow living is just too slow, simple practices like spending time in nature, reducing screen time and savoring meals can help cultivate a slower pace.

“Slow living has completely transformed my entire existence. I used to live with this surging anxiety all the time, even though I didn’t realize it then, it had just become a part of my everyday life,” minimalist lifestyle coach Renee Benes told Newsweek. “Now, we have time to do nothing, we take walks, read with our kids, and I actually feel present when my kids talk to me. Our marriage has improved, our finances too, and the good days far outweigh the bad ones.”

While navigating an increasingly complex world, the slow living movement offers a refreshing perspective: Sometimes, the key to a richer, more fulfilling life is simply to slow down and smell the roses.

