Things to Do

Aflac’s CEO for 34 years tells Monica Pearson his ways of ensuring success

Dan Amos discusses diversity, philanthropy and the insurance company’s quacking brand ambassador
Asked what it takes to be a good CEO, Aflac's Dan Amos told Monica Pearson, "If everyone around the table looks like you, you’re going to fail.” (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By Keri Janton – For the AJC
0 minutes ago

Ever wonder how Aflac chose a duck as their brand ambassador? Dan Amos, CEO of Aflac for 34 years, shares the whole story and much more on this week’s episode of “The Monica Pearson Show.”

While Amos is recognized as one of the longest serving CEOs in the Fortune 200, his tenure at the international insurance company began when he was just a teenager. He worked as a gopher, learned to run a printing press, then worked in policyholder assembly. Now, approaching 73, he’s known for being a generous, admirable leader. When asked what it takes to be a good CEO, Amos said, “If everyone around the table looks like you, you’re going to fail.”

Diversity is a cornerstone of Columbus-based Aflac, as is philanthropy. He gives scholarships to employees because, he said, “you can’t take the money with you; it’s important to give back.”

Aflac also supports children who are fighting cancer, not just locally at the Aflac Cancer Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, but across the United States and in Japan. Aflac gifts stuffed ducks that talk to pediatric cancer patients.

“It’s our pleasure to do it,” said Amos. “It’s just our way of letting them know we care.”

Stream “The Monica Pearson Show” at www.ajc.com.

About the Author

Keri Janton
