Actor’s Express’ splashy ‘Urinetown’ dazzles at Oglethorpe

Despite its deliberately melodramatic and deliciously tongue-in-cheek manner, the premise sounds mighty bleak, to be sure. It takes place in a dystopian metropolis, where a 20-year drought has resulted in water shortages that enable a corrupt corporation, the Urine Good Company, to exploit the situation for financial gain by imposing a tax on citizens for the “Privilege to Pee,” as it goes in one of the show’s dozen or so catchy songs (music by Mark Hollman, lyrics by Hollman and Kotis).

Music director Ashley Prince (on keyboards) fronts an instrumental ensemble that also includes Francisco Lora (bass), Stephen Douglas Wilson (brass), Mark Biering (drums) and Conor Neuseur (reeds). Similarly, every person in the large chorus deserves to be individually cited, too: not only those with actual speaking parts (Megan Cramer, Skyler Brown, Nicholas DiPuma, Patty De La Garza, Cameron Lane, Chloe “CeCe” Campbell, Chris Kesserwani and James Patrick), but the rest of the group, as well (Amber Williams, Jacien Thorne, Ciara Pyscznski, Tatyana Mack).

With the possible exception of a trifling “Don’t Be the Bunny” routine, delivered by the maniacal utilities mogul and his sundry sniveling sycophants, there’s nary a false note among the songs. Those roles are respectively played by the veteran Jeff McKerley (somewhat toning down his patented shtick, presumably in deference to material that’s already over-the-top), alongside Trevor Perry, Niko Carleo, Wynne Kelly, Summer Stockard and Caroline Gammage.

Uniformly, all of the other principal characters are marvelously performed by a highly talented bunch, in both musical and acting terms. Russell Scott portrays our dashing protagonist, who leads the populace in an uprising against the nefarious big business, and Emma Jean Scott is the virtuous ingenue with whom he’s smitten; their romantic ballad, “Follow Your Heart,” is among several highlights, as are his numbers “Look at the Sky” and the especially rousing “Run, Freedom, Run!”

Notwithstanding that body-mic mishap on opening night, so is the “Privilege to Pee” solo from Megan K. Hill, as another funny corporate foil (and then some). A wonderful Tatum McBride also scores as Little Sally, the precocious social commentator of the piece, which features a humorous duet with Scott’s hero figure, “Tell Her I Love Her.” As a neighborhood patrolman and the story’s narrator, besides getting to display his peerless baritone voice, Kevin Harry reveals a rarely seen penchant for comedy, and Zion Glenn holds his ground as his underling; their “Cop Song” is a genuine hoot.

Which brings us to a final, ultimate commendation for choreographer Precious West, whose disciplined moves here, simply put, rate among the most thoroughly imaginative and impressively wide-ranging demonstrations we’ve had the sheer pleasure to enjoy in a very long time.

Who would have ever anticipated that the freedom to “pee” might be merely one of so many other privileges to be appreciated in “Urinetown”?

THEATER REVIEW

“Urinetown”

Through Feb. 19. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $35-$40 ($20 for students). Conant Performing Arts Center (at Oglethorpe University), 4494 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven. 404-607-7469, actors-express.com.

Bottom line: Practically from the get-go, an irresistible sensation.