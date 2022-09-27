‘A Time with Isadora’ concert will bring dance history to life at The Trolley Barn

McLaughlin first conceived the “A Time with Isadora” project 10 years ago while experiencing one of Atlanta’s infamous attractions: bumper-to-bumper traffic.

“I was stuck in traffic looking at the rolling terrain of the Olmstead Linear Parks and thought, ‘wouldn’t it be beautiful to see dancers there?’” she says. “Then I thought of the vocabulary of Isadora Duncan.”

Duncan was famous for her barefoot, buoyant dance vocabulary, calling to mind Grecian sculptures with movement that emphasized body-soul connectedness. Intrigued by the influential modern pioneer, McLaughlin went to New York to study with Isadora Duncan Foundation founder and artistic director Lori Belilove and returned to Atlanta with a stack of books and inspiration.

Her project slowly took shape during the intervening years and launched in April with former Limón dancer and reconstructor Natalie Desch setting “Dances for Isadora” on three of Atlanta’s contemporary dance artists. Mercy Matthews and Andie Knudson from ImmerseATL performed “Primavera” and “Maenad,” while Julianna Feracota, who dances with Full Radius Dance, took on Limón’s “Niobe.” All three were performed at the Inman Park Dance Festival.

Niobe is a character from Greek mythology who serves as the prototype of the mourning mother. The solo recounts Duncan’s tragic loss of her children. Her first two children died at 6 and 3 in a car accident, and she lost her third child shortly after he was born. Duncan’s own tragic end occurred when one of her flowing scarves wrapped around the wheel of her convertible, strangling her.

Credit: John Ramspott Credit: John Ramspott

Feracota gained a new appreciation for “Niobe’s” maturity, solemnity and grace, as it contrasted the often joyful and playful portrayals of Duncan’s work.

“She lived a full, and at times, tragic life,” Feracota says. “Throughout the process of learning ‘Niobe,’ I was blown away by the attention to detail and integrity within each movement.”

McLaughlin will also present Duncan’s 1904 solo, Narcissus, after months of working with Belilove remotely. It will be performed Thursday by Full Radius company member Ashlee Jo Ramsey-Borunov.

“I was talking to Ashlee Jo, who also studies yoga, about how Duncan’s gestures come from the fourth chakra, the heart chakra,” says McLaughlin. “All the motivation of the movement comes from the solar plexus and is so uplifting. I hope people will see that.”

The program’s original works include one by McLaughlin in memory of her late friend and visual artist Margaret Katz Nodine and inspired by Nodine’s painting “Three.” The artist would often attend McLaughlin’s classes and rehearsals to draw her and her colleagues in motion. The painting hung in McLaughlin’s home for years and will now be brought to life for as a trio.

Full Radius Dance director Scott is conversing with Duncan’s life and legacy through the drawings of modernist artist Abraham Walkowitz, whose prints use ink and graphite on paper to outline Duncan’s silhouettes. Scott is translating them into movement with his dancers. Some of Walkowitz’s original drawings are at the High Museum of Art and two reprints will be on display during the performance, courtesy of the Isadora Duncan Dance Foundation.

McLaughlin’s second commissioned work for the evening is choreographed by Staib. His duet is set on two staibdance dancers and honors his mentor, former Limón dancer Ann Vachon, with the poignant sentiment threaded throughout the work that “there’s a time for everything.”

DANCE PREVIEW

“A Time with Isadora”

7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 29. $25. The Trolley Barn, 963 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta. atimewithisadora.org.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.