A tale of friendship told through folk art

Now, those heady days are being recalled with “Howard Finster: A Feeling Come Over Me,” an intimate exhibition drawn from the Bermans’ collection that opens Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center.

Instead of a museum-scaled blockbuster, curator Adam P. Faust promises that guests “will get a glimpse of the man behind the magic and see Howard Finster not only as a reverend and esteemed folk artist, but as a close friend” to the Bermans. The pieces on view speak to “a long familial friendship,” the curator adds, and feel “like sweet notes of gratitude.”

Relaxing in the couple’s cozy art- and pottery-filled Candler Park bungalow, Rick Berman doesn’t dwell on the museum-worthy Finster works that he sold to help support his family, such as a life-sized wooden cutout of Marilyn Monroe or the 4-foot-square, politically astute painting “Two Superpowers.” Instead, he shows off more personal pieces, such as a touching framed poem that Finster penned in 1989 to the Bermans’ infant son Seth after the artist and Rick flew to New York for what would become a breakthrough exhibit.

“The first time I seen you, you smiled in my face. You lit up my soul like amazing grace,” is just one line in the full-page poem Finster scrawled in his signature all-capital-letters after he and Berman made it to their Big Apple hotel room.

The New York Times review that followed the opening of “The Road to Heaven Is Paved by Good Works,” the 100-piece survey that the Museum of American Folk Art presented at the Paine Weber tower gallery, likely lit up his soul, as well. “Finster’s presence in our midst,” critic Roberta Smith wrote, “is an indication of how the art scene has opened to work from beyond its borders.”

From a pop culture standpoint at least, Finster’s popularity had been soaring since his 1983 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” where the banjo-plucking artist charmed the initially dubious host and audience, essentially commandeering the program for its final 12 minutes. The New York exhibit also followed Finster’s biggest pop breakthrough, his cover painting for the Talking Heads’ hit album “Little Creatures,” which was named Rolling Stone magazine’s album cover of the year for 1985.

Berman believes the Talking Heads painting was a career tipping point. “That did the trick. In the early ‘80s, there was nobody more famous than the Talking Heads. Even more famous than ‘the R.E.M.s.,’” the art dealer notes, mimicking how Finster referred to the Athens band with which he also shared attention-garnering collaborations.

But Berman recounts that when singer David Byrne laid eyes on the painting, he noticed that the artist had painted the Talking Heads’ name as Peeping Heads. New York art dealer Phyllis Kind, who had brokered the commission, sent the 36-inch-square painting back to Summerville, and Howard corrected it. “They should’ve left it,” Berman says. “So idiosyncratic!”

A native of Wilmington, N.C., where he says he knew more than a few “serious rednecks,” Berman credits his quickly blooming bond with Finster to the fact that they both could speak Southern. “I was just kind of country,” Berman says, which may strike as surprising those who have followed his sophisticated pottery-making, “kind of homey.”

He marvels at how opened-minded Finster was for an Appalachia-born preacher who presided over a succession of small pulpits where many, if not most, congregants were born-again Christians.

“But he also had that cosmic facet,” Berman says of Finster, who often referred to himself as a “man of visions.” “I would say, definitely, he was a visionary. You could say the same thing about David Byrne. You could say the same thing about Picasso. I mean, what else are you going to call them? They open a door and go through it that one out of a billion people go through. Howard was one of those people.”

That intuitive gift pretty much explains the title of the Callanwolde exhibit, “Howard Finster: A Feeling Come Over Me,” which will be enhanced by a video interview that the Paradise Garden Foundation recently taped with Berman. “When people would ask, ‘Where do you get all of these ideas?’ Howard would say, ‘A feeling come over me and I know exactly what to do,’” Berman recalls in his Exhibition Statement. “And he did!”

Jenny Ashcraft Berman, who handled everything from bookkeeping to running the Bermans’ variously named art spaces (Claywork then Claywork Gallery and, finally, Berman Gallery) when her husband was teaching ceramics or on the road visiting folk artists, acknowledges feeling sentimental about those “inspiring” and “unique” Finster times.

“Working on this exhibition has brought all those memories back, and it’s fun to celebrate Howard, and Rick’s close, sweet relationship with him,” she says, “and to share our collection with everyone.”

“Howard Finster: A Feeling Come Over Me”

"Howard Finster: A Feeling Come Over Me"