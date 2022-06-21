A spirit of joy and experimentation define Spalding Nix group show

In Hable’s painting “Buttercup” a variety of flowers bend and genuflect like neighbors gossiping over the back fence. Her scenes of nature are animated and ultra-lively but don’t always break away from her inoffensively well-mannered design roots. Hable’s works make you long for her to dip more than a toe into a goofiness that also flits around the edges of the work. In the intensely silly “Smiling With Eyes Closed” a wall-eyed bird photo-bombs a riot of flowers and the effect is nutty and captivating. Likewise some of Hable’s more outlandish stoneware sculptures like a Barbie Dreamhouse-pink radishy form with ear-like leaves or a work like “New Growth” that conjures up the sci-fi emergence of new life from plants. The natural world is undeniably lovely but it’s also weird and Hable could stand to push those inclinations a little further.

"Young General," (2019) acrylic and diamond dust on canvas by Sachi Rome. Credit: Spalding Nix Fine Art

Atlanta artist Sachi Rome surrounds her Black figures with firefly swirls of light and color (and actual diamond dust), like celestial ripples in a pond. Hers is a cosmos of enveloping calm rather than chaos. Rome’s talents really sings in pieces like “Young General” in acrylic and diamond dust on canvas with its relatively simple composition and the refined interplay of colors that are a nice antidote to some of the busyness of other works.

Charleston-based artist Laura Dargan’s abstracted, graphic explorations of depth and shape in acrylic on canvas paintings add a jolt of neon color and graphic shapes to Hable’s more whimsy-based visuals.

Atlanta artist Zhou Peng's "Untitled." Credit: Spalding Nix Fine Art

And Savannah College of Art and Design Atlanta MFA student and Shanghai, China-born Zhou Peng is the photographer in the mix, offering an eclectic grab bag of images that feel like four distinct bodies of work. There are promising moments in Peng’s “Untitled” photograph in which an almost surreal image of perfect beauty and pink roses against a blue sky has been scratched out as if to rupture its seductive power. There’s also great potential in the striking and strange juxtaposition of assaultive colors and swirly, crumpled, contorted plastic — creating something seductive out of ugliness in the artist’s “Seen and Unseen” series.

VISUAL ART REVIEW

“Properties of Being”

Through July 8. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and by appointment. Free. Spalding Nix Fine Art, The Galleries of Peachtree Hills, 425 Peachtree Hills Ave NE, Suite 30-A, Atlanta, 404-841-7777, spaldingnixfineart.com.

Bottom line: Less work and a little more cohesion might have helped a theme of beauty and brightness hang together more, but there are many gems and some promising exploration in the mix in this group show.