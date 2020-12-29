21 things to do in 2021

Knowing and appreciating where your food comes from is important when becoming a foodie. Courtesy of Paces Properties. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

2. Grow something.

No matter if you only have a few pots on the terrace, connect with the earth. Horticulturalist Kara Ziegler from Pike Nurseries suggests starting with pansies, violas or herbs such as rosemary, sage and thyme. If your plot of land doesn’t get the full sun, don’t worry. There are shade-loving ornamental plants such as Autumn Ferns and perennial winter-blooming Helleborus flowers (also known as Lenten Rose).

3. Learn about Atlanta’s civil rights history.

Yes, we all know Atlanta’s place in the annals of the country’s civil rights crusade, but honestly, how much do we really know? Yes, maybe we’ve had a visit to The King Center when friends came into town, but it’s much richer and deeper than that. One good way to explore history is to go on the Civil Rights Tour conducted by Tom Houck, who once served as King’s chauffeur. The three-hour tour goes well beyond Auburn Avenue and tells about the people and places that helped change the world. “In 2021, let’s reflect on our history and on the lives of those who lived it and draw strength and insight from them,” says Dr. Tanya Washington, a professor of law at Georgia State University, who has taken the tour.

4. Make a budget.

Time to get your financial house in order — or start building it. The first step is recognizing that you need to take the first step, says CJ Stanford, senior vice president, investments, with Raymond James & Associates. “Whether it’s in our daily budget, retirement plans at work, college planning for our kids, or our estate plans, we all can benefit from having a disciplined, customized plan. A series of small thoughtful decisions are much easier to accomplish over time, instead of trying to make up for lost ground later in life.”

Stanford says having a financial plan doesn’t mean you won’t have money for splurges or little funs. “The point of a financial plan is to have balance. Without that balance, people tend to give up on their long-term goals. Don’t be afraid to start.”

5. Ride the rails.

Get a day MARTA pass, ride and get off and then back on. Spend a day exploring metro Atlanta. Explore new restaurants, walk around to get a vibe of an area and then hop back on. North, south, east and west, there is a lot to see around these stations, including great restaurants, art, shops, as well as sensing a vibe that you may not have in your part of town.

6. Visit an independent bookstore.

In a world where everything is online, it’s heartening to know that independent bookstores are thriving. “Independent book stores are an integral part of the community,” says Tina Newman, who along with Anne Hamilton, opened Johns Creek Books & Gifts in 2018. “We, and other bookstores, offer activities for people of all ages. We have author events, book clubs and we even ran a food bank where our customers brought in food for children. We have a LEGO table, and it’s a place where adults and families can come, feel comfortable, sit and read.”

Metro Atlanta has a number of independent bookstores that have been an integral part of their communities for years, if not decades. A Cappella Books (currently only handling online orders) has been in business since 1989, while the Little Shop of Stories has delighted children and adults alike since 2005. The Decatur store (also only handling online orders) sponsored summer camps with creative writing and chess camps and hosted authors and birthday parties.

The Johns Creek store, which remained open throughout the shutdown, believes that book reading is experiencing a revitalization. “I think people are back to reading books,” Newman says. “I think kids are discovering books because they’ve been on electronics all this year. We had a note from a customer thanking us for being open and saying that the store enhanced her life.”

7. Reconnect with friends.

The phrases “let’s do lunch” or “grab coffee” seem a little out of place in a COVID-19 world, but hopefully, they will come back in 2021. But, what we have learned is that you can connect with friends and family over Zoom — and it works. So, just because a friend lives across the country, or even the world, set up regular get-togethers. Another 2020 lesson is that we need to stay connected.

8. Get a MiniMe.

Go to Alpharetta to the MiniMe Factory where a 3-D photo is taken and turned into a MiniMe figurine. You can turn yourself into your own action figure or be the cake topper on your wedding cake. Or, send a MiniMe to grandparents who may be missing the real thing.

9. Cherish things only in Atlanta.

Very few places have a park where dolls’ heads are scattered along the trail, like in Doll’s Head Trail, but that’s only one place where you can find the unusual. For example, go to the Crypt of Civilization, located in the basement of Phoebe Hearst Hall at Oglethorpe University and see what is widely considered to be the first conventional time capsule. The capsule is scheduled to be opened on May 28, 8113. The crypt was conceived in 1936 and contains 800 “authoritative books as well as 200 works of fiction, record, a plastic saving bank and textile samples.

10. Find a cause and support it.

Yes, we all talk about wanting to volunteer, but so many of us don’t quite commit. Now is the time. Whether it’s fostering a pet, becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister or calling a lonely senior citizen just to check in, 2021 is the year. As the commercial says, “Just do it!”

11. Here comes the sun — and moon.

Yes, sunrises are beautiful, and Atlanta has a number of places where you can go and watch the sun come up in all its glory. But that means getting up awfully early. How about watching the moon rise? The Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve is a perfect place as there are few lights nearby to dull the view, and with its rocky surface, it resembles the lunar landscape. You can even join Ranger Robby for a recreational hike to the top and see the full moon rise. Stone Mountain State Park and Panola Mountain Mountain State Park are other parks to view the moon rising. For those who prefer to look for the Man in the Moon in a comfortable chair and with a cocktail, go to some of the city’s best rooftop bars such as Six Feet Under, Whiskey Blue in Buckhead, the Rooftop at Hotel Clermont or the Barleygarden Kitchen and Craft Bar in Alpharetta.

12. Record memories.

Yes, streaming movies is great entertainment, but talking to grandparents, uncles or just cool people and learning their stories is even more fun — and it’s true. Videotape them or simply write their stories down so you can pass them on to your children. Real life is definitely more amazing than anything movies can deliver.

13. Get centered.

2020 taught us to appreciate and be grateful, so let’s keep the momentum going in 2021. Find what connects you to the universe. Whether it’s yoga, religion, mediation, following the Ayurvedic diet that provides guidelines for when, what and how your eat to boost your health and maintain wellness, this is the year to get your body and mind in tune, and dare we say, breathe.

14. Take a leap!

We don’t mean jumping out of a plane — well, we don’t necessarily mean jumping out of a plane. But, isn’t there something that you’ve always wanted to try but were a little apprehensive, were afraid of feeling silly or simply never got around to it? Well, 2021 is the year to go big. Go camping, learn to ice skate or go to the Porsche Experience Center and get one-on-one instruction so you can hit the pedal to the metal when going around the 1.6-mile circuit safely. Let your inner child or your adult bucket list come out and check it off.

15. Enjoy free things to do.

As the world opens up later in 2021, so do the many festivals, concerts, lectures, learning opportunities and other activities that are funded with your taxes. Whether it’s the Atlanta Jazz Festival, one of the largest free jazz festivals in the country, which is produced by the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, to taking a virtual tai chi class courtesy of Cobb County, there are plenty of things to do in the metro area — and you’ve already paid for them as a taxpayer. Another thing you’ve paid for and should enjoy — parks — local, county, state and national. They’re all around us, and they’re fabulous.

16. Purple hair! Change your look.

One way to shake off 2021 is to get a new look, and for many of us that means getting the first professional haircut in months — if not a year. So again, change it up. Grow a beard — or shave! Emphasize your cheekbones with a pixie cut — or dye your hair (purple?). Is your wardrobe a bit young for you or maybe a bit staid? Maybe it’s time to get out of your fashion rut and shine.

17. Exercise.

We know, this is a tried-and-true New Year’s resolution, but we all may have put on a little pandemic weight. Karen Harper, 58, decided it was time. “I’m 58 and I’ve never gone to any fitness classes. I’m not fat, but I’m not fit,” she says. “I have arthritis in my hips and knees and I’m adding weight so I signed up for private classes in November at Stellar Bodies at The Works on the Westside.” Harper opted for private lessons because “I didn’t want 20-year-olds staring at me and feeling like a fool.” But she’s ready to take the plunge in January when she will sign up for group classes.

LaTasha Lewis, owner of Tadda Fitness in Decatur, Georgia, at her fitness studio on Thursday. Since the coronavirus pandemic, Lewis has had to adjust how she trains her clients, such as implementing social distancing in the studio, offering Zoom workout classes and ensuring her clients are healthy before coming in for a workout.Rebecca Wright for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

18. Be more active.

There are a lot of activities around the metro area that fun is just as much — if not — more important than a typical exercise routine. Better Off Bowling is the world’s biggest co-ed social bowling league, and in Atlanta, it meets at Midtown Bowl for six weeks sessions on Thursdays. You can tell the bowlers don’t take it very seriously just by the teams’ names, such as Here for the Beer, You’ve Been Framed and Stay in Your Lane! But, if bowling isn’t your thing, look up Atlanta Sport and Social Club for a variety of sports including basketball, kickball, ultimate Frisbee, soccer and volleyball. In addition, there are church leagues and other local civic groups that offer coed- or single-sex team sports for all ages and skill levels. Of course, you’ll want to follow all COVID-19 guidelines.

19. Get your house in order.

Many of us spent part of the pandemic cleaning out basements and attics, but now let’s take it to the next level. Donate clothing and furniture to worthy groups, repair little things around the house, maybe freshen up the walls or simply move the furniture around. Do a deep clean (yes, you can get the yucky oil off your stovetop), wash windows and enter 2021 with a house that you’ll enjoy — and maybe even invite friends over — finally!

20. Get the beat!

We all miss going to concerts and but that should change in time. In fact, the Red Clay Music Foundry in Gwinnett County and Blind Willie’s in Virginia-Highland already are open, but others like Eddie’s Attic, are still temporarily closed. So, find a music venue near you that has safely open and enjoy. Or, bring the beat to your own home with virtual dance lessons or go to studios that are now holding classes. Among the dance studios to consider might be Dance with Me USA, Dance 101 or Dance 411.

21. Pay it forward.

Yes, 2020 was tough, but it also brought out the best in a lot of people as everyone worked to deliver groceries, teach children online and conduct fundraisers for those in need. Let’s not stop. Pay it forward. Buy a coffee for the person six feet behind you at the coffee shop. Buy $5 gift certificates, and pass them out to the grocery clerks. And, maybe most of all, smile and say “Thank you.”

WHERE TO GO

Civil Rights Tours Atlanta, 449 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 888-503-5662, civilrightstour.com

MiniMe Factory, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 5530 Windward Parkway, Suite 100A, Alpharetta. 770-797-5020, minimefactory.com

Porsche Experience Center. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. One Porsche Dr. Atlanta. 888-204-7474, porschedriving.com

Better Off Bowling. 1936 Piedmont Circle NE, Atlanta. 404-483-2695, betteroffbowling.com/atlanta