2021 Valentine’s Day gift guide for him and her

Show your love and appreciation by safely celebrating Valentine’s Day. The holiday will likely look different than previous years; social distancing may keep people apart, but you can still celebrate with heartfelt presents for him and her from 14 companies that offer everything from overnight delivery, takeout and more. For instance, feed him with food faves from a local restaurant with a to-go option. He can keep track of time with something that’s classically designed or signifies his commitment to fighting racial injustice. And, there’s a special adult item that’s ideal for adult fun for two. Curated gifts for her will tantalize her taste buds, allow her to slip into something soft and keep her looking like the younger person you fell in love with. Last but not least, feel free to spread love by gifting family and friends too. Valentine’s Day is around the corner, so be sure to order now for delivery by Feb. 14. Happy Valentine’s Day, lovers.
For him
Watch out. Valentine’s Day falls in February, which is also Black History Month. To celebrate, Apple is offering a Series 6 Black Unity watch with a green, red and black band, the color of the Pan-African flag. This chic, exclusive item honors the ongoing fight for racial justice and will be available beginning Feb. 1. $399. apple.com.
Fancy feet. He’s sure to get a kick out of a pair of cotton blend kitschy socks that read “My wife says I don’t listen...I think” from the The Sock Drawer. Remind him that he’s a good catch too with the bow and arrows socks. $12 per pair. sockdrawer.com.
Where the money resides. For the guy that keeps dollar bills in hi
Credit: Handout
s pocket, a gift of a money clip that reads “Beer Money” or “Life Savings” is ideal for keeping his cash in one convenient place. If he carries business cards, credit cards and cute photos of the two of you (as he should), the black leather wallet embossed with “Thousandaires” keeps everything organized. Both are available from Hamilton & Adams in gift packages. Money clip, $25. Wallet, $60. hamiltonandadams.com.
Playtime. A kit aptly called “night in” sets the tone for adult playtime for two. Available from Maude, the kit features several treats including a candle which, when melted and cooled, can be poured onto one another and a fragrance-free pH-balanced bubble bath ideal for one —or two — in the tub. A hand-washable neoprene storage bag is included to keep these sultry goods (and others), in one easily accessible place. $95. getmaude.com.
Credit: Daniela Spector
Dinner served. Go out yet stay in, and feed his passion for comfort food with a take-only dinner for two option from JCT. Kitchen & Bar. The two-person picnic menu includes tasty faves like a whole chicken, biscuits, macaroni and cheese, a dessert and more. Best of all, this delicious dinner doesn’t come with pot and pan clean up, so you can spend time doing fun things together. Available Valentine’s Day only. Call or book online. $50. 1198 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-355-2252, jctkitchen.com.
Right on time. The Heritage Professional is a classical but stylish tan band watch by Waldan. It features a stainless-steel case, Arabic numerals on an off-white dial and a black outer rim with vibrant plot points for each digit. This timeless gift is great for keeping him on track, whether he’s prepping for a Zoom meeting or running errands. $299.99. waldanwatches.com.
Credit: Handout
Get out. Outdoors can be as close as his backyard. A standing bean bag set from B3 is fun for him and folks who will celebrate Valentine’s Day as a family. The set features a game tower, seven buckets, 16 bean bags and a carrying case. $59.99. amazon.com.
Credit: Handout
For her
Pretty young lady. Enhance her beauty routine with a moisturizing hydrate bundle, which features a face mist, jelly mask, oil and face roller. (Pssst – guys and gift-givers: face rollers are the rage in beauty tools these days.) Available from Agrestal, this set can help improve skin elasticity and improve overall tone for all ages. $85. agrestalbeauty.com.
Credit: Emilia Ramos
Tour from home. Spend time enjoying a virtual wine and cheese tour from Experience! The Finger Lakes. Options include a blended wine tour as well as a Banana Belt wine and cheese pairing session; all packages include an in-person sommelier-led interactive Zoom presentation. Each package includes two bottles of wine and related edible accoutrements delivered to her door. $115-$129 per kit. experiencefingerlakes.com.
Delectable dessert. You know what she can have and eat too? A cake. Bake Me A Wish! offers a variety of gourmet cakes via overnight delivery, so the cake is oh-so-fresh. Flavors such as chocolate and red velvet are available as heart-shaped Valentine’s Day cakes; an assortment of cupcakes, cookies and themed edible gifts are also available. Prices vary. bakemeawish.com.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Jot it down. For the woman that likes to keep receipts or record of great times, a boxed set of five keepsake journals will be cherished. Available at Rifle Paper Co., the numbered set is especially great for new couples or expanding families so she can revel in precious moments during year one, two, three and so forth. Each hardcover journal features gold foil accents, a ribbon bookmark and dedicated space for annual goals, daily reflections and special prompts for places traveled. $60. riflepaperco.com.
Credit: Handout
Family time. When date night includes a toddler, the love edition of The Very Hungry Caterpillar magna tiles is just thing to keep your kiddo occupied, for a little while anyway.
Available at Maisonette, the set features 16 tiles in varying shapes and includes directions to make designs such as a heart, the words “I love you” and of course, a caterpillar. Parent tip: Use the latter to signal bedtime you can have a little alone time later. $44.99. maisonette.com.
Wear it well. Give her the gift of something soft in the form of a silk blend short red robe from Cos. Elegant to the touch, the robe is perfect for downtime, relaxing at home or a prelude for good times with her significant other. Add a fashionable chunky oversized necklace and her ensemble is great for playing dress up at home (but the necklace can be worn as a fashion statement when she’s ready to go out). Robe, $215. Necklace, $125. cosstores.com.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Get on board. Instead of a traditional plate, opt for fancy with a white mod heart-shaped charcuterie board with a 100% plant-based, food-safe wax finish by etúHOME. It’s ideal for presenting her with chocolate-covered strawberries, fruit and cheese and scrumptious pastries. You can continue to show her love after Valentine’s Day since the board can be used year-round. $175. etuhome.com.
Credit: Handout