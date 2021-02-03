2021 Valentine’s Day gift guide for him and her

s pocket, a gift of a money clip that reads “Beer Money” or “Life Savings” is ideal for keeping his cash in one convenient place. If he carries business cards, credit cards and cute photos of the two of you (as he should), the black leather wallet embossed with “Thousandaires” keeps everything organized. Both are available from Hamilton & Adams in gift packages. Money clip, $25. Wallet, $60. hamiltonandadams.com.

Playtime. A kit aptly called “night in” sets the tone for adult playtime for two. Available from Maude, the kit features several treats including a candle which, when melted and cooled, can be poured onto one another and a fragrance-free pH-balanced bubble bath ideal for one —or two — in the tub. A hand-washable neoprene storage bag is included to keep these sultry goods (and others), in one easily accessible place. $95. getmaude.com.

A body candle, bubble bath and more sets the tone for an adults-only night in. Courtesy of Daniela Spector Credit: Daniela Spector Credit: Daniela Spector

Dinner served. Go out yet stay in, and feed his passion for comfort food with a take-only dinner for two option from JCT. Kitchen & Bar. The two-person picnic menu includes tasty faves like a whole chicken, biscuits, macaroni and cheese, a dessert and more. Best of all, this delicious dinner doesn’t come with pot and pan clean up, so you can spend time doing fun things together. Available Valentine’s Day only. Call or book online. $50. 1198 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-355-2252, jctkitchen.com.

Right on time. The Heritage Professional is a classical but stylish tan band watch by Waldan. It features a stainless-steel case, Arabic numerals on an off-white dial and a black outer rim with vibrant plot points for each digit. This timeless gift is great for keeping him on track, whether he’s prepping for a Zoom meeting or running errands. $299.99. waldanwatches.com.

Keep him on track whether he’s preparing for a meeting or running errands to pick up your favorite dessert. Courtesy of Waldan Watches Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Get out. Outdoors can be as close as his backyard. A standing bean bag set from B3 is fun for him and folks who will celebrate Valentine’s Day as a family. The set features a game tower, seven buckets, 16 bean bags and a carrying case. $59.99. amazon.com.

When Valentine's Day involves more than a party of two, breakout a bean bag tower game for fun with family or socially distant friends. Courtesy of Creative Brainworks Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

For her

Pretty young lady. Enhance her beauty routine with a moisturizing hydrate bundle, which features a face mist, jelly mask, oil and face roller. (Pssst – guys and gift-givers: face rollers are the rage in beauty tools these days.) Available from Agrestal, this set can help improve skin elasticity and improve overall tone for all ages. $85. agrestalbeauty.com.

A set of moisturizing products can complement her beauty routine which keeps her looking ageless. Courtesy of Emilia Ramos Credit: Emilia Ramos Credit: Emilia Ramos

Tour from home. Spend time enjoying a virtual wine and cheese tour from Experience! The Finger Lakes. Options include a blended wine tour as well as a Banana Belt wine and cheese pairing session; all packages include an in-person sommelier-led interactive Zoom presentation. Each package includes two bottles of wine and related edible accoutrements delivered to her door. $115-$129 per kit. experiencefingerlakes.com.

Delectable dessert. You know what she can have and eat too? A cake. Bake Me A Wish! offers a variety of gourmet cakes via overnight delivery, so the cake is oh-so-fresh. Flavors such as chocolate and red velvet are available as heart-shaped Valentine’s Day cakes; an assortment of cupcakes, cookies and themed edible gifts are also available. Prices vary. bakemeawish.com.

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a delectable dessert--a cake delivered to her door. Courtesy of Bake Me A Wish! Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Jot it down. For the woman that likes to keep receipts or record of great times, a boxed set of five keepsake journals will be cherished. Available at Rifle Paper Co., the numbered set is especially great for new couples or expanding families so she can revel in precious moments during year one, two, three and so forth. Each hardcover journal features gold foil accents, a ribbon bookmark and dedicated space for annual goals, daily reflections and special prompts for places traveled. $60. riflepaperco.com.

A boxed set of five keepsake journals will be cherished for years to come. Courtesy of Rifle Paper Co. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Family time. When date night includes a toddler, the love edition of The Very Hungry Caterpillar magna tiles is just thing to keep your kiddo occupied, for a little while anyway.

Available at Maisonette, the set features 16 tiles in varying shapes and includes directions to make designs such as a heart, the words “I love you” and of course, a caterpillar. Parent tip: Use the latter to signal bedtime you can have a little alone time later. $44.99. maisonette.com.

Wear it well. Give her the gift of something soft in the form of a silk blend short red robe from Cos. Elegant to the touch, the robe is perfect for downtime, relaxing at home or a prelude for good times with her significant other. Add a fashionable chunky oversized necklace and her ensemble is great for playing dress up at home (but the necklace can be worn as a fashion statement when she’s ready to go out). Robe, $215. Necklace, $125. cosstores.com.

A robe is perfect for relaxing at home solo or with a significant other; add a necklace and she's sure to dazzle. Courtesy of Cos Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Get on board. Instead of a traditional plate, opt for fancy with a white mod heart-shaped charcuterie board with a 100% plant-based, food-safe wax finish by etúHOME. It’s ideal for presenting her with chocolate-covered strawberries, fruit and cheese and scrumptious pastries. You can continue to show her love after Valentine’s Day since the board can be used year-round. $175. etuhome.com.