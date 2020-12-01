2020 Gift Guide: Ideas for beauty lovers

The Pumpkin & Spice Clay Face Mask, $39.

Bite Beauty Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss. Cinnamon oil is the spicy ingredient that gives a slight tingle to this sweet gloss. Lips stay smooth instead of sticky with this vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free formula that comes in eight shades ranging from the clear gold shimmery Sugar Drizzle to the deep berry Plum Tart. A smooth applicator tip allows color to glide across lips, and it wipes clean after each application. $25, bitebeauty.com.

Bite Beauty Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss, $25. Credit: handout Credit: handout

Guerlain Abeille Royale Anti-Aging Bestsellers Skincare Set. This three-step ritual featuring honey and royal jelly brings the promise of more radiant skin when used day and evening. Start with Guerlain Abeille Royale Fortifying Lotion, a toner-serum hybrid, followed by the Guerlain Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil, a toner, serum, and oil in one with a light, watery texture that immediately hydrates skin. Use the Abeille Royale Double R Serum, as the final step to repair and renew skin. The process leaves skin feeling soft with just the right amount of glow and over time, reveals brighter, resurfaced skin. $236, Guerlain.com.

Guerlain Abeille Royale Anti-Aging Bestsellers Skincare Set, $236. Credit: handout Credit: handout

Sophi Nail polish. The sister line of non-toxic brand Piggy Paint is designed for more mature polish wearers in mind. The odorless polish is water-based and free of all harsh chemicals. When used with the prime, shine and seal system and applied properly (a blow dryer on low heat for one minute hardens polish), mani’s can last a full week or more without a single chip. The formula will not discolor nails or leave them dry and brittle. The acetone-free remover gel is best for removal. $7.99, sophinailpolish.com.

Sophi nail polish Credit: handout Credit: handout

Larkly Suncare SPF 30 Mineral Powder Sunscreen. This Atlanta-born suncare brand is dermatologist-approved, effective and easy to apply for daily use. The brush on sunscreen is made with all-natural ingredients, is biodegradable and reef safe. Made with zinc oxide, titanium dioxide and three antioxidants, the translucent formula is suited for all skin tones. The brush, $17, is also refillable. $32, larklysuncare.com.

Larkly Suncare SPF 30 Mineral Powder Sunscreen, $32. Credit: handout Credit: handout

Indigo Wild Zum Holiday Hostess Gift Set. Give the beauty-loving holiday hostess a special gift set from makers of the famous Zum Bar (rhymes with yum), a soft soap handmade with goat milk for ultra-moisturization. Zum products are filled with plant-based ingredients, essential oils and no harsh chemicals. The gift set features Frankincense and Myrrh Holiday Zum Mist, HoHo Zum Wash, Zum Yule Bar Soap, and Zum Yule Kiss Stick. $36, indigowild.com.

Beauty Counter, Countertime Radiant Skin set. Give beauty lovers the gift of time with the bestselling Countertime Tripeptide Radiance Serum featuring a plant-derived alternative to retinol. The serum visibly increases skin’s firmness and reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Use it with the included Turn Back Time Facial Roller to enhance the age-defying effects. $89, beautycounter.com.

Beauty counter Credit: handout Credit: handout

Deborah Lippman Lip and Nail Duet, Deborah Lippman enters the luxury makeup market with the new Hydra-Cushion Balmy Lip Gloss. The vegan formula offers both color and care with an infusion of CBD, vegan collagen and hyaluronic acid. The shades complement seven of Lippmann’s top-selling nail lacquers, which provide a gel-like finish without lamps, tools or toxic ingredients. The Duet includes the gloss with matching 8ml Gel Lab Pro Color Treatment Nail Polish. $25, Deboralippmann.com.

Deborah Lippman Lip and Nail Duet, Deborah Lippman enters the luxury makeup market with the new Hydra-Cushion Balmy Lip Gloss, $25. Credit: handout Credit: handout

Veronique Gabai, Souvenir de Tunisie. Inspired by her childhood in Cote de Azur, Veronique Gabai presents a fragrance collection like no other. All Veronique Gabai perfumes are vegan, ethically produced and created with the best essential oils. Fragrances include the sensual woody oriental, Noire de Mai or the white floral, Souvenirs de Tunisie. Boost the fragrances with scented lotion, La Crème in Eau du Jour or Eau de la Nuit, $95 each. Fragrances come in various sizes of refillable containers, including the exquisite bottle (refills are $220), a luxe travel-sized case ($150) or a jewelry pendant (starting at $390) which opens to reveal your favorite perfume. $260, veroniquegabai.com.

Veronque Gabai fragrances Credit: handout Credit: handout

Grace Eleyae, Silk Turban. In just five years, this family-owned business went from zero to $20 million in sales and catapulted the “slap cap” to the list of essentials for beauty lovers. Eleyae’s satin-lined caps protect hair and help eliminate bedhead, battles frizz and protects hair. The caps come in a range of styles including the silk turban with a hidden adjustable drawstring for a custom fit. The brand also includes silk scrunchies priced at $38 for a three-pack. $77, Graceeleyae.com.