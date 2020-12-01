2020 Gift Guide: Ideas for beauty lovers

Surprise and delight the beauty lover in your life with a range of gifts that include favorite brands, as well as some new discoveries.
Aviary Beauty + Wellness, Flight Club Kit. Atlanta’s local haven for beauty and wellness has introduced the Flight Club Kit designed to provide something special for customers at home while also uplifting local businesses. In December, choose from two kits, Sunrise or Sunset, that include seven mini and full-sized items curated by Aviary owner, Amy Leavell Bransford. The kits include items for day or evening rituals from Colin Adrian stained glass, Just Add Honey tea, journals sourced from Youngblood Boutique, Tatine Candle, Luzern skincare, a custom tumbler from Atlanta-based Utility Objects and body care from 3rd Ritual Moon. A percentage from the sale of each kit goes to Dream Warriors Foundation. Boxes are available via contactless delivery to the metro Atlanta area or can be held for in-store pickup. 659 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. $250, shop.aviarybeauty.com.
Hourglass Cosmetics Ambient Lighting Edit, Sculpture. The ultimate palette for beauty lovers features six shades including three new exclusive shades of blush, bronzer and powder all designed to give skin the maximum glow. The limited-edition palette includes two lighting powders to filter harsh light and enhance skin, two blush colors, a bronzer and a strobe lighting blush. Also consider the Ambient Lighting Edit Mini, Sculpture Unlocked, $58, the bestselling curated palette featuring a finishing powder, blush, bronzer and metallic strobe powder that can be mixed and matched to create a personal look. $80, hourglasscosmetics.com.
Credit: handout
The Pumpkin & Spice Clay Face Mask. Skin care gets a fall-worthy update with Pumpkin & Spice skin care. Beauty lovers will crave the clay face mask for its detoxifying and brightening effect on skin. The mask is suited to all skin types, including sensitive skin, and includes kaolin clay, pumpkin seed oil and pumpkin spice for antiviral and antimicrobial properties. Save on products with bundles, which come in a travel bag and address day or night skin care needs. $39, getpumpkinandspice.com.
Bite Beauty Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss. Cinnamon oil is the spicy ingredient that gives a slight tingle to this sweet gloss. Lips stay smooth instead of sticky with this vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free formula that comes in eight shades ranging from the clear gold shimmery Sugar Drizzle to the deep berry Plum Tart. A smooth applicator tip allows color to glide across lips, and it wipes clean after each application. $25, bitebeauty.com.
Credit: handout
Guerlain Abeille Royale Anti-Aging Bestsellers Skincare Set. This three-step ritual featuring honey and royal jelly brings the promise of more radiant skin when used day and evening. Start with Guerlain Abeille Royale Fortifying Lotion, a toner-serum hybrid, followed by the Guerlain Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil, a toner, serum, and oil in one with a light, watery texture that immediately hydrates skin. Use the Abeille Royale Double R Serum, as the final step to repair and renew skin. The process leaves skin feeling soft with just the right amount of glow and over time, reveals brighter, resurfaced skin. $236, Guerlain.com.
Credit: handout
Sophi Nail polish. The sister line of non-toxic brand Piggy Paint is designed for more mature polish wearers in mind. The odorless polish is water-based and free of all harsh chemicals. When used with the prime, shine and seal system and applied properly (a blow dryer on low heat for one minute hardens polish), mani’s can last a full week or more without a single chip. The formula will not discolor nails or leave them dry and brittle. The acetone-free remover gel is best for removal. $7.99, sophinailpolish.com.
Credit: handout
Larkly Suncare SPF 30 Mineral Powder Sunscreen. This Atlanta-born suncare brand is dermatologist-approved, effective and easy to apply for daily use. The brush on sunscreen is made with all-natural ingredients, is biodegradable and reef safe. Made with zinc oxide, titanium dioxide and three antioxidants, the translucent formula is suited for all skin tones. The brush, $17, is also refillable. $32, larklysuncare.com.
Credit: handout
Indigo Wild Zum Holiday Hostess Gift Set. Give the beauty-loving holiday hostess a special gift set from makers of the famous Zum Bar (rhymes with yum), a soft soap handmade with goat milk for ultra-moisturization. Zum products are filled with plant-based ingredients, essential oils and no harsh chemicals. The gift set features Frankincense and Myrrh Holiday Zum Mist, HoHo Zum Wash, Zum Yule Bar Soap, and Zum Yule Kiss Stick. $36, indigowild.com.
Beauty Counter, Countertime Radiant Skin set. Give beauty lovers the gift of time with the bestselling Countertime Tripeptide Radiance Serum featuring a plant-derived alternative to retinol. The serum visibly increases skin’s firmness and reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Use it with the included Turn Back Time Facial Roller to enhance the age-defying effects. $89, beautycounter.com.
Credit: handout
Deborah Lippman Lip and Nail Duet, Deborah Lippman enters the luxury makeup market with the new Hydra-Cushion Balmy Lip Gloss. The vegan formula offers both color and care with an infusion of CBD, vegan collagen and hyaluronic acid. The shades complement seven of Lippmann’s top-selling nail lacquers, which provide a gel-like finish without lamps, tools or toxic ingredients. The Duet includes the gloss with matching 8ml Gel Lab Pro Color Treatment Nail Polish. $25, Deboralippmann.com.
Credit: handout
Veronique Gabai, Souvenir de Tunisie. Inspired by her childhood in Cote de Azur, Veronique Gabai presents a fragrance collection like no other. All Veronique Gabai perfumes are vegan, ethically produced and created with the best essential oils. Fragrances include the sensual woody oriental, Noire de Mai or the white floral, Souvenirs de Tunisie. Boost the fragrances with scented lotion, La Crème in Eau du Jour or Eau de la Nuit, $95 each. Fragrances come in various sizes of refillable containers, including the exquisite bottle (refills are $220), a luxe travel-sized case ($150) or a jewelry pendant (starting at $390) which opens to reveal your favorite perfume. $260, veroniquegabai.com.
Credit: handout
Grace Eleyae, Silk Turban. In just five years, this family-owned business went from zero to $20 million in sales and catapulted the “slap cap” to the list of essentials for beauty lovers. Eleyae’s satin-lined caps protect hair and help eliminate bedhead, battles frizz and protects hair. The caps come in a range of styles including the silk turban with a hidden adjustable drawstring for a custom fit. The brand also includes silk scrunchies priced at $38 for a three-pack. $77, Graceeleyae.com.
Credit: handout