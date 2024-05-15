16 artists reflect on pioneering painter Richard Mayhew

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

This year, pioneering landscape painter Richard Mayhew became a centenarian. That means he was born a year before Malcolm X and has been painting since about the time Dwight D. Eisenhower was in the White House. Mayhew is still working today and recently had a resurgence in popularity with a high-profile exhibition at the new Venus Over Manhattan space on Great Jones Street in New York and the survey ”Richard Mayhew: Inner Terrain” at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art in Sonoma, California.

Over the course of a seven-decade career, Mayhew has tapped his African American and Native American ancestry to bring a personal brand of colorism to a subject matter — the American landscape — that has not been dominant in art since the Hudson River School of the mid-19th century. Nevertheless, Mayhew’s ability to use color as an emotional barometer of American soil soaked in Black and Indigenous blood has made him a leading practitioner of the form.