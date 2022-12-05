11 awesome Christmas gifts that are $25 and under

Brass Monkey games. Learn to play dice or gather a group and show off your skills when playing with the That’s How We Roll Dice Set. The game may be small in size but it’s big on fun (and competition). The brand also offers a 32-peg chess set which teaches players how to play via a handy dandy gamebook. Each is compact enough to travel with, so gift recipients can whip the games out and play against newbies or experts anywhere. $25 each. brassmonkeygoods.com.

Dylan’s Candy Bar ornaments. The company, known for candy of all kids, offers a beautiful glass ornament with a signature shopping bag and Chocolate the Bunny mascot, painted with a backdrop of colorful and delicious-looking candy. Add another vibrant decoration like the whirly pop lollipop ornament, decorated like the actual lollipop and accompanied by a cap and hook for easy hanging on a Christmas tree, too. $20 each. dylanscandybar.com.

Credit: Courtesy of Zibra Credit: Courtesy of Zibra

4-in-1 Open It! gadget. Open packages easily with this handheld tool from Zibra. It features angled blades designed to cut through plastic, zip ties, cardboard and flower stems, has dual retractable razor blades built into the handle and includes a convenient pull out screwdriver. While gifting this to your favorite handy person, be sure to get one for yourself, especially if you’ll need to cut a slew of zip ties attached to children’s toys this Christmas. $17.95. enjoyzibra.com.

Cry Babies Magic Tears Icy World Dinos toy. These petite presents are perfect stocking stuffers for kids who like dolls and dinosaurs. There are more than eight dolls with pets and accompanying accessories in the collection, produced by ICM Toys. Each includes a baby bottle, pacifier, pair of skates, sticker sheet and more. $11.99. amazon.com.

Annette Joseph small aperitivo bowl. Inspired by Italian aperitivo, a pre-meal tradition best enjoyed with friends, this small bowl from etúHOME perfectly accompanies charcuterie spreads and makes holiday table settings seem more sophisticated. $20. 3400 Around Lenox Road NE, Atlanta. 470-592-3126, etuhome.com.

Britannica’s Baby Encyclopedia For Curious Kids Ages 0 to 3. Inspire infants and toddlers with an encyclopedia just for them. This board book is filled with vibrant and easy to recognize (and remember) graphics and illustrations and lyrical text to help provide an enjoyable read-aloud experience when covering topics including plants, animals, music, numbers, shapes and more. $24.99. walmart.com.

Credit: Courtesy of The Noble Collection Credit: Courtesy of The Noble Collection

E.T. puzzle. Travel over the moon and celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1982 movie, “E.T. The Extra–Terrestrial” with a 1,000-piece premium jigsaw puzzle featuring iconic scenes. Produced by The Noble Collection, this fun activity can be played solo during down time or introduced to people unfamiliar with the movie. Best for ages 14 and up. $14. target.com.

Credit: Courtesy of Chasing Paper Credit: Courtesy of Chasing Paper

Chasing Paper art. Add a work of art to a home, office or special place with a variety of high-quality prints. Artwork ranges from floral studies to environmental scenes like a beach and nightfall to others with poignant messages such as “It Can Be Everything All At Once” and “Growth Isn’t Linear.” Each unframed print is $12. chasingpaper.com.

Pet spray. Keep pet toys, crates and other gear clean with a non-toxic plant-based cleaner from Arbour Products. The easy-to-use spray works on most surfaces, including fabrics and papers. $9. arbourproducts.com.